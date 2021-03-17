Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Photo Flash: First Look at Goodman Theatre's Production of HOW TO CATCH CREATION

Goodman's free new series launches with four plays from the theater's "video vault," each appearing in a limited streaming run.

Mar. 17, 2021  

As the Goodman's stages remain dark, audiences everywhere can experience a beloved past production-or discover one they may have missed-through Encore, an on-demand video streaming opportunity. The free new series, curated by the Goodman's Artistic team, launches with four plays from the theater's "video vault," each appearing in a limited streaming run over the next two months: How To Catch Creation by Christina Anderson, directed by Niegel Smith; Teatro Buendía's (Cuba) Pedro Páramo by Raquel Carrío, inspired by the Novel by Juan Rulfo, directed by Flora Lauten; Smokefall by Noah Haidle, directed by Anne Kauffman; and Measure for Measure by William Shakespeare, directed by Robert Falls. Also available for streaming is Until the Flood by Dael Orlandersmith, directed by Neel Keller, presented in partnership with All Arts, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and six additional regional U.S. theaters.

Check out photos from How to Catch Creation below!

The Encore series begins March 15 and continues through May 9; tickets are free with reservations available now at GoodmanTheatre.org/Encore.

Photo credit: Liz Lauren

Maya Vinice Prentiss and Karen Aldridge

Ayanna Bria Bakari and Jasmine Bracey

Bernard Gilbert and Keith Randolph Smith


