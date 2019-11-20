Photo Flash: First Look At Porchlight Music Theatre Revisits CALL ME MADAM

Porchlight Music Theatre continue its 25th Anniversary Season with its "lost" musicals in staged concert series Porchlight Revisits. Porchlight Revisits Call Me Madam, with book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse and music and lyrics by Irving Berlin stars Donica Lynn as the titular socialite presented for three performances Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn Street.

The production is directed by Christopher Pazdernik, musical direction by Micky York and choreography by Jenna Schoppe. Each Porchlight Revisits production begins with the"Behind the Show Backstory" multimedia presentation, created and hosted by Artistic Director Michael Weber, discussing that evening's production including the show's creative history, juicy backstage gossip and much more. Single tickets for $45 are available at porchlightmusictheatre.org or by calling the Porchlight Music Theatre box office at 773.777.9884.

From the combined talents who penned Annie Get Your Gun and The Sound of Music and created for the original "Hostess with the Mostess' on the Ball," Ethel Merman, here is one of the Golden Age of Broadway's biggest musical comedy hits. All the more timely in an election year, it's a satire on politics and foreign policy that spoofs America's penchant for lending billions of dollars to needy countries and centers on Sally Adams, a well-meaning but ill-informed socialite who is appointed United States ambassador to the fictional European country of Lichtenburg who charms the local gentry and, of course, falls in love. Call Me Madam features the hit songs: "It's a Lovely Day Today," "The Best Thing for You (Would be Me)" and "You're Just in Love."

The cast of Porchlight Revisits Call Me Madam includes: Donica Lynn, "Sally Adams;" Matthew Keffer, "Cosmo Constantine;" Nik Kmiecik, "Kenneth Gibson;" Laura Savage, "Princess Maria;" Bill Larkin, "Senator Wilkins;" Chris Baum, "Senator Gallagher;" Cortez Johnson, "Senator Brockbank;" Elliot Sagay, "Pemberton Maxwell;" Larry Baldacci, "Sebastian Sebastian;" Tom Shea, "Senator Gibson/Duke of Otto/ensemble;" Michelle McKenzie-Voigt, "Secretary/Duchess Sophie/ensemble;" Connor Giles, "featured dancer/ensemble" and Taryn Skoda, "featured dancer/ensemble." Porchlight is proud to partner with Roosevelt University's Chicago College of Performing Arts including students enrolled in the program Adit Marciano, Drew Mitchell, Tanner Garmon, Ashton Norris, Katie Kotila and Emma Murphy as ensemble apprentices.

The production team includes Christopher Pazdernik, director; Micky York, music director; Jenna Schoppe, choreographer; Rueben Echoles, costume designer; Rachel West, lighting designer; Keegan Bradac, sound designer; Kaitlin Moser, stage manager; Sean Michael Mohler, stage manager assistant; Hai Alvarez-Millard, stage manager assistant; Jack Breslow, stage manager assistant apprentice; Samantha Treible, wardrobe supervisor and Jamie Davis, audio engineer.





