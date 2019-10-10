Photo Flash: First Folio Theatre Presents SHERLOCK'S LAST CASE

To open its 24th season, First Folio Theatre (Mayslake Peabody Estate, 31st St. & Rt. 83.) will begin with the literary-inspired production SHERLOCK'S LAST CASE, by Charles Marowitz. A threat hangs over the world's most famous detective as he faces an opponent he never expected. This thrilling adventure mixes suspense, humor, and breath-stopping surprises. Directed by Janice L. Blixt, SHERLOCK'S LAST CASE previews October 2-4, opens October 5 and runs through November 3, 2019.

SHERLOCK'S LAST CASE is the Holmes and Watson story audiences would never expect. When Sherlock Holmes' life is threatened, it's up to the ever-dependable Dr. Watson to solve the case. But as the tale wends its way along, bringing in not only Inspector Lestrade but also the children of their arch nemesis Professor Moriarty, no one will be ready for the truths that are revealed.

"We are thrilled to present this action-packed production of Sherlock's Last Case to First Folio Theatre audiences this fall," said Director Janice L. Blixt. "Acting as a love letter to 221B Baker Street and to individuals that cherish Sherlock Holmes, our production of Sherlock's Last Case combines danger, humor, and excitement with creative character direction, costumes, and scenery that will play with familiarity for audience members. First Folio Theatre and the gorgeous Mayslake Peabody Mansion is the perfect backdrop for an inquisitive play full of tricks and surprises that only Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson could solve!"

Starring in SHERLOCK'S LAST CASE are Kevin McKillip as Sherlock Holmes, Joe Foust as Dr. Watson, Belinda Bremner as Mrs. Hudson, René Ruelas as Inspector Lestrade, and Lydia Hiller as Liz. The production and design crew includes Angela Weber Miller (Scenic Design), Rachel Lambert (Costume Design), Diane Fairchild (Lighting Design), Christopher Kriz (Sound Design), Wendy Huber (Properties Design), Margaret Garofalo (Properties Design), Joe Foust (Fight Direction), Sarah Luse (Stage Manager) and Tessa Sundstrom (Assistant Stage Manager).

Performances take place at the Mayslake Peabody Estate, located at 1717 31st St., off Rt. 83, in Oak Brook. First Folio is easy to get to via the East-West Tollway (I-88) or the Stevenson Expressway (I-55). Free parking is available on the grounds. Preview tickets are $25. Regular priced tickets are $34 Wednesdays and Thursdays (seniors and students are $29), and $44 on Fridays through Sundays (seniors and students are $39). Special $10 tickets are available for children 14 and under for all season shows. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased by calling the box office at 630.986.8067 or online at www.firstfolio.org.





