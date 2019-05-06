Photo Flash: Barrel Of Monkeys' THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: Stories That Sing And Dance Plays Through May 25

Barrel of Monkeys is pleased to present the annual all musical edition of its much-lauded sketch show:THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: Stories That Sing and Dance, directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd, playing Fridays and Saturday at 7:30 pm from May 3 - 25, 2019 at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.barrelofmonkeys.org or by calling (773) 506-7140. The press opening is Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 pm.

Back by popular demand, BOM's all-musical line-up returns with a mix of new and classic song-and-dance numbers performed to music composed and designed by the talented musicians of Barrel of Monkeys. Now performing in prime-time for the first time ever!

The cast includes Noah Appelbaum, Bryan Bosque, Kaylyn Carter, Brandon Cloyd, Linsey Falls, Gabriella Hirsch, Arielle Leverett, Nic Park, Stewart Romeo, Carly Wicks and Rachel Wilson.

Now in its eighteenth year, THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA features adaptations of stories written during Barrel of Monkeys' creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. BOM's ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors' stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories - from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change - resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people. Every week brings a new line-up of stories, and BOM invites audiences to vote on their favorites at each performance.

Photo Credit: Evan Hanover





