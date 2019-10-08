Photo Flash: ANYTHING GOES At Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Metropolis presents Cole Porter's classic musical Anything Goes through November 2, 2019. A high-seas romp showcasing one of Cole Porter's most magical scores. Music, dance, and romance are set to the age old tale of boy meets girl in this breezy classic.

The S.S. American sets sail from New York to London, hauling a cast of characters including night club singer Reno Sweeney, lovesick Wall Street broker Billy Crocker, and socialite Hope Harcourt with fiance Sir Evelyn Oakleigh. Among them is "Public Enemy #13" Moonface Martin, trying to make his getaway. These characters come together in a jumble of misunderstandings, love triangles and all around confusion. Porter's genius radiates through incredible numbers like "You're the Top," "It's De-Lovely" and more Broadway favorites.

Melodies will delight, toes will tap and hearts will soar. Tickets can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis' cast for Anything Goes includes Anastasia Arnold (Angel/Virtue), Michael M. Ashford (Purser), Jordan Beyeler (Angel/Chastity; Dance Captain), Halle Bins (Ensemble), Chih-Jou Cheng (Luke), Maddie Dorsey (Erma Latour), Madelyne Forrester (Ensemble), Jessica Miret Garcia (Angel/Charity), Justice Good (Billy Crocker), Nancy Greco (Mrs. Evangeline Harcourt), Sara Haverty (Angel/Purity), Jim Heatherly (Elisha Whitney), Jon Parker Jackson (Quartet 1, Fred), Nina Jayashankar (Ensemble), Joseph Kuchey (Ensemble), Kelly Lohrenz (Ensemble), Sam Martin (Ensemble), Brandy Miller (Hope Harcourt), Connor Murray (Lord Evelyn Oakleigh), Kaity Paschetto (Reno Sweeney), Mark Pontarelli (Moonface Martin), Peter Ruger (John), Wade Tischhauser (Quartet 4, Ensemble), Alexander Watson (Quartet 2, Rev. Henry Dobson), and Bryan J. Wlas (Quartet 3, Captain). Anything Goes has Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter, Original Book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse, New Book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman.

Directed by Robin M. Hughes, Music Directed by Kenneth McMullen, Choreographed by Christie Kerr. Designers are Marc Beth (Sound Designer), David Moreland (Technical Director), Rachel S. Parent (Costume Designer), Christopher Rhoton (Scenic Designer), Michael Wagner (Lighting Designer), and Jennifer Wernau (Properties Designer).



Kaity Paschetto (Reno Sweeney) and cast

Michael M. Ashford, Justice Good, Maddie Dorsey (Erma Latour), Wade Tischhauser, Jon Parker Jackson, Sam Martin, Joseph Kuchey

Bryan J. Wlas (Captain) and Justice Good (Billy Crocker)

Mark Pontarelli (Moonface Martin) and Kaity Paschetto (Reno Sweeney)

Connor Murray (Lord Evelyn Oakleigh) and Kaity Paschetto (Reno Sweeney)

Kaity Paschetto (Reno Sweeney) and cast

Connor Murray (Lord Evelyn Oakleigh) and Brandy Miller (Hope Harcourt)





