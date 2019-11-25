Photo Flash: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Goodman Theatre

Acclaimed Chicago actor Larry Yando returns for his 12th season at Goodman Theatre as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, directed for the seventh year by Artistic Associate Henry Wishcamper.

More than 1.5 million theatergoers have attended since the Goodman established it as an annual offering in 1978-a time when only a handful of U.S. theaters mounted the production. Dickens' holiday classic is the iconic tale of greedy businessman Ebenezer Scrooge, whose sizable bank account is only matched by his disdain for the holidays.

One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by four ghosts who take him on a spectacular adventure through his past, present and future, helping him rediscover the joys of life, love and friendship.

Former cast members include stage and screen notables Jessie Mueller, Joe Minoso, Del Close, Harry J. Lennix, Felicia P. Fields, Raul Esparza, Sally Murphy and Frank Galati.

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren

Larry Yando, Penelope Walker and Susaan Jamshidi

Ali Burch

Kareem Bandealy and Larry Yando

Molly Brennan

Jonah D. Winston

Penelope Walker and Jonah D. Winston

The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Jasmine Bracey

Larry Yando



