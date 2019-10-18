Photo Flash: First Look at THAT'S WEIRD GRANDMA: Goes Trick or Treating at the Neo-Futurist Theater

PlayMakers Laboratory, formerly Barrel of Monkeys, is pleased to launch its 2019-20 season with a spooky twist: THAT'S WEIRD GRANDMA: Goes Trick or Treating, directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd, playing Sundays at 3 pm from October 6 - November 3, 2019 at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.playmakerslab.org or by calling (773) 506-7140. The press opening is Sunday, October 13 at 3 pm.

Stories about ghosts, haunted orphanages and spooky horrors imagined by Chicago elementary school students will be sure to get audiences in the Halloween mood!

The cast includes PlayMakers Laboratory Company Members Elisa Carlson, Linsey Falls, Barry Irving, Cedar Larson, Tom Malinowski, Nic Park, Bradford Stevens, Rawson Vint and Rachel Wilson.

Now in its 18th year, THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA features adaptations of stories written during PlayMakers Laboratory's creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML's ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors' stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories - from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change - resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people. Every week brings a new line-up of stories, and PML invites audiences to vote on their favorites at each performance.

Tickets: Previews: $10 for adults, $5 children 12 and under, $8 groups of 10 or more. Regular run: $20 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under. Discounts: $12 for students with ID, seniors, veterans and groups of 10 or more people. Teen Arts Pass (TAP) members: $5 with ID. Tickets are currently available at www.playmakerslab.org or by calling (773) 506-7140.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You