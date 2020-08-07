Paramount Theatre Postpones 2020-2021 Paramount Broadway Season

The scheduled performances of Killer Queen, Frank Caliendo, Jay Leno and Straight No Chaser are still on sale.

The Paramount Theatre has announced that it is postponing the entire 2020-2021 Paramount Broadway season one year, until 2021-2022.

"Despite our best efforts, we can't find a path forward for this season. We don't know when a vaccine will be developed and available or when capacity restrictions will be lifted, but we do know that, for the foreseeable future, it would be difficult to do shows and keep everyone safe," a statement from the theatre reads.

The scheduled performances of Killer Queen, Frank Caliendo, Jay Leno and Straight No Chaser are still on sale and will take place as scheduled. If you have tickets to these shows, please hold on to them, as they are still valid.

Updated Performance Schedule:

Killer Queen April 3, 2021

Frank Caliendo June 5, 2021

Jay Leno June 11, 2021

Straight No Chaser June 12, 2021

Kinky Boots June 30-August 15, 2021

Rock of Ages September 1-October 17, 2021

Cinderella November 10, 2021-January 9, 2022

Groundhog Day January 26-March 13, 2022

Ragtime April 13-May 29, 2022

