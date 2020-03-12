Paramount Theatre Cancels THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS Due to Covid-19

Paramount Theatre has issued a statement regarding Covid-19 (coronavirus) cancellations:



"Earlier today we sent out a message regarding our status in regards to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation. As stated, if directed by local or state officials, we would notify you right away of status updates.

As mandated by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and state and local health officials, starting tomorrow, Friday, March 13, Paramount Theatre is canceling performances of The Secret of My Success as a cautionary measure to help combat the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Ticket holders to the remaining performances of The Secret of My Success, scheduled to run through March 29, will automatically receive an account credit to use toward any future performance at Paramount Theatre or RiverEdge Park.

We have postponed but are already working to reschedule performances in April by Killer Queen, Frank Caliendo, STOMP, Straight No Chaser and Jay Leno. We will contact ticket holders to those performances regarding new dates.

Classic Movie Monday screenings also will not be presented in March or April.

At this time, we are postponing decisions about performances scheduled later this spring. We will continue to monitor developments and make an announcement at a later date.

If you have any questions, please call the box office at (630) 896-6666, Monday through Saturday,10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or email info@paramountarts.com.

Thank you for your support and for working with us to minimize the potential spread of this virus."





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You