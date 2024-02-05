PRESENT LAUGHTER Will Be Performed by Beverly Theatre Guild

Performances are February 16 – 18, 2024 at the Baer Theater at Morgan Park Academy.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

PRESENT LAUGHTER Will Be Performed by Beverly Theatre Guild

The Beverly Theatre Guild has announced its upcoming play Present Laughter, a comedy by famed English playwright Noël Coward. Performances are February 16 – 18, 2024 at the Baer Theater at Morgan Park Academy, the home theater of BTG. Sir Noël Peirce Coward was an English playwright, composer, director, actor, producer, and singer, known for his wit, flamboyance, and what Time magazine called "a sense of personal style, a combination of cheek and chic, pose and poise." It was the conglomeration of his artistic talents that earned him the nickname of “The Master.” Coward’s 125th birthday is being celebrated in 2024, and many theatre groups are staging some of his most famous and beloved plays during this milestone year. His work and style continue to influence popular culture and was said to be the template for the modern rom-com.

Present Laughter is a light-hearted farce that celebrates playwright Noël Coward’s legendary wit and larger-than-life persona. Based on Coward himself, actor Garry Essendine is the star of the London theatrical scene at the height of his fame and adored by legions of admirers--perhaps a little too much. Fans regularly throw themselves at Garry’s feet, drawn in by his charm and charisma, throwing his household into chaos. In the week before Garry is set to embark on an African tour, he is forced to juggle a besotted young woman with stars in her eyes, an unhinged young playwright obsessed with being in Garry’s presence, his best friend’s wife who is determined to seduce him, his manager, his producer, his secretary, his estranged ex-wife, and an impending mid-life crisis.

A very talented cast has been assembled for this comedic farce. In the lead role of Garry is Sean Henry of Beverly. Garry’s estranged wife Liz will be played by Gina Lutvi (Oak Lawn), and the role of his loyal secretary Monica will be played by Jenny Hogan (Oak Lawn). The rest of the ensemble cast includes the talents of Joseph Adlesick (Buena Park), Sherry Anton (Oak Lawn), Tony Carsella (Blue Island), Gabriel Delli (Highland Park), Josie Ellis (Lakeview), Betty Kort (Evergreen Park), Meg Massaro (Beverly), and Emmanuel Suarez (Lakeview).

Noël Coward’s Present Laughter is directed by Beverly resident Glenn Hering and assisted directed by Gail Lauryn of Morgan Park. The show is co-produced by Tanya Harasym (Oak Lawn) and Margaret Pesquera (Alsip). 

The Beverly Theatre Guild is Chicago’s longest running community theatre company. BTG plays are performed at the Baer Theater, a 425-seat venue with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, located at 2153 West 111th Street on the campus of the Morgan Park Academy. Information on BTG may be found at Click Here.




