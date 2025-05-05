PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Extends Again At Northlight Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Northlight Theatre has announced an additional week of performances of Joshua Harmon's celebrated play Prayer for the French Republic, directed by Jeremy Wechsler in a co-production with Theater Wit. This marks the second and final extension to the production, now playing through May 25 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie.

In 1944, a Jewish couple in Paris desperately awaits news of their missing family. More than 70 years later, the couple's great-grandchildren find themselves facing the same question as their ancestors: "Are we safe?" Following five generations of a French-Jewish family, Prayer for the French Republic is a sweeping look at history, home, and the effects of an ancient hatred. Winner of the 2022 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best New Off-Broadway Play, this celebrated work is from the author of Bad Jews and Significant Other.

Tickets for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season, including Prayer for the French Republic and Twisted Melodies, are now on sale through the box office, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie; 847.673.6300; northlight.org.

Tickets for Prayer for the French Republic start at $49. Student tickets are $15 and groups of 10+ receive 20% off.

The new dates include four matinees and two evening performances. New performances include a 1pm matinee on Thursday May 15, which is an addition to the previously announced extension week. The final week includes evening performances on Thursday May 22 and Saturday, May 24 at 7:30pm; and matinees on Friday May 23, Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25 at 2:00pm.

The cast includes Janet Ulrich Brooks (Marcelle Salomon), Rom Barkhordar (Charles Benhamou), Rae Gray (Elodie Benhamou), Max Stewart (Daniel Benhamou), Lawrence Grimm (Patrick Salomon), Maya Lou Hlava (Molly), Henson Keys (Pierre Salomon), Kathy Scambiatterra (Irma Salomon), Torrey Hanson (Adolphe Salomon), Alex Weisman (Lucien Salomon), and Nathan Becker (Young Pierre Salomon).

The creative team is Jeremy Wechsler (director), Joe Schermoly (set designer), Mara Blumenfeld (Costume Designer), JR Lederle (lighting designer), Joseph Cerqua (Original Composition and sound design), Nicolas Bartleson (prop designer), Katie Klemme (stage manager), and Jyreika Guest (resident violence and intimacy coordinator).

Comments