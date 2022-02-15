Otherworld Theatre Presents MURDER ON THE HORIZON Immersive Sci-Fi Noir

Otherworld Theatre, North America's premier fantasy and genre live theatre production company, today announced their production of MURDER ON THE HORIZON: AN IMMERSIVE SCI-FI NOIR, running March 25 - May 1, 2022 at the Company's iconic storefront location at 3914 N. Clark St.

MURDER ON THE HORIZON brings audiences to the distant future, to a time when humans are genetically and technologically enhanced, or "modded." Val Tramel, a mysterious scientist conducting secret research is found murdered on the Horizon Space Station. The famously unmodded Detective Symin Stone is dispatched to investigate. Although it's clear Horizon authorities want to sweep this under the rug, Symin and their team quickly learn there is more to this case than meets the eye.

Audiences will explore the Horizon Space Station, visiting key features of the station including the Med-Bay, Engineering, the Greenhouse, and the Bar where they will enjoy a themed cocktail (alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available) as they interview suspects and gather evidence to unravel the mystery of who killed Val Tramel.

Each performance is limited to 8 audience members, allowing unique opportunities to interact with the setpieces and content, while maintaining a COVID-safe environment that proved successful during Otherworld's recent holiday production of WINTER IN THE WILDWOOD.

MURDER ON THE HORIZON: AN IMMERSIVE SCI-FI NOIR runs approximately 90 minutes. Tickets are available for purchase at www.otherworldtheatre.org, at $50 for adults and $25 for children (up to age 16), and each ticket includes a coupon for a themed beverage at the Otherworld bar (alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available). Show times are Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Saturdays at 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 10 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. All attendees including audience members, media, staff and volunteers, and performers are required to show proof of full vaccination, and masks are required to be worn over the mouth and nose at all times, unless actively eating or drinking.