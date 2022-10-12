Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Orion Continues 30th Season With Berkey World Premiere

The livestreams from Chicago and Evanston will be available free on YouTube.

Chicago News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  
Orion Continues 30th Season With Berkey World Premiere

The Orion Ensemble's 30th anniversary season continues with a world premiere and an earlier work written for the ensemble by Jackson Berkey and noteworthy quartets by Amon and Brahms. Welcoming frequent guest violist Stephen Boe, Orion performs the program at three venues: Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston (November 27), PianoForte Studios in Chicago (November 30) and New England Congregational Church in Aurora (December 4). The Chicago and Evanston performances also will be available via livestream.

American composer Jackson Berkey (b. 1942), who is perhaps best known as the co-founder of the acclaimed Mannheim Steamroller, has composed a world premiere in honor of Orion's 30th anniversary, "Homage to Emily Dickinson." The program also includes Berkey's Earth Voices for Violin, Clarinet, Cello and Piano, which the composer wrote for Orion in 2000 and displays an immediacy of intimate expressions, gently shifting harmonies and lilting rhythms. Berkey's earlier compositions were choral works he composed for his wife Almeda, a choral director at the University of Nebraska. Since the 1980s, he has expanded to other genres and composed concertos for various instruments including harp, organ and piano. A composer of many chamber works, Berkey often finds inspiration in his East Coast travels.

Johann Andreas Amon (1763-1825) reflects the elegance of the Classical era and the dawning of 19th century Romanticism in his compositions. A virtuoso guitarist, Amon was also a renowned horn player, accomplished pianist and celebrated composer/conductor. His output includes two viola concertos, chamber works for various instruments and symphonies. The Quartet in E-flat Major for Clarinet, Violin, Viola and Cello presents the elegance and melodic expression Amon is known for.

The Quartet for Violin, Viola, Cello and Piano in C minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-97) is sometimes called the Werther Quartet, named after Goethe's The Sorrows of Young Werther. Compelling and intense, this expressive work features rich and dark harmonies, impassioned themes and haunting transitions. The second theme in the first movement is exemplary of the magnificent expressions one expects from Brahms.

The livestreams from Chicago and Evanston will be available free (donations are welcome at orionensemble.org/donate) on Orion's YouTube channel, which will also host a recording of the performance for a limited time.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Black Ensemble To Produce World Premiere Of BLUE HEAVENBlack Ensemble To Produce World Premiere Of BLUE HEAVEN
October 12, 2022

Black Ensemble Theater's Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor concludes the 2022 Season of Excellence: The Season of Healing and Joy with the world premiere musical Blue Heaven, written and directed by Producing Managing Director Daryl D. Brooks. 
Windy City Playhouse's SOUTHERN GOTHIC Invites Audience Members To Attend In Costume This OctoberWindy City Playhouse's SOUTHERN GOTHIC Invites Audience Members To Attend In Costume This October
October 12, 2022

Windy City Playhouse Artistic Director Amy Rubenstein, together with Goodman Theatre and Greg Schaffert, announced the theater invites guests to attend the October 20, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 evening performances of the smash immersive hit “Southern Gothic” in 1960s-inspired costume to celebrate Halloween and take the immersive theatrical experience to a whole new level. 
Orion Continues 30th Season With Berkey World PremiereOrion Continues 30th Season With Berkey World Premiere
October 12, 2022

The Orion Ensemble's 30th anniversary season continues with a world premiere and an earlier work written for the ensemble by Jackson Berkey and noteworthy quartets by Amon and Brahms.
What You Need to Know About LE COMTE ORY at Lyric Opera of ChicagoWhat You Need to Know About LE COMTE ORY at Lyric Opera of Chicago
October 11, 2022

Comedy takes center stage at Lyric Opera of Chicago, as Rossini’s frothy delight Le Comte Ory makes its Lyric premiere for five performances only, November 13 – November 26, 2022.
Coburn Goss, Wai Ching Ho & More to Star in BALD SISTERS World Premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre CompanyCoburn Goss, Wai Ching Ho & More to Star in BALD SISTERS World Premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
October 11, 2022

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is continuing its 47th season with the world premiere of Vichet Chum’s Bald Sisters, a brazen, comic examination of the ties that bind multigenerational families of immigrants together. Bald Sisters will feature Coburn Goss, Wai Ching Ho, Jennifer Lim, Pisay Pao and Nima Rakhshanifar.