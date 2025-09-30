Open Space Arts To Stage Chicago Premiere Of DORIAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open Space Arts will present the Chicago premiere of DORIAN, a modern remix of The Picture of Dorian Gray fused with Oscar Wilde’s prosecution for homosexuality. Running November 28–December 14, the intimate production will be directed by Aaron Holland and staged in the company’s Uptown theater.

Tickets are now on sale.Originally premiering in 2021 at Reading Rep Theatre in England, near the Reading Gaol where Wilde served much of his prison sentence, DORIAN has since been staged in Buffalo by the Irish Classical Theatre Company. Open Space Arts will now bring the piece to Chicago, exploring themes of beauty, obsession, persecution, and queer identity in both Victorian and contemporary contexts.

Luke Gerdes will play Dorian, Bosie, and others; Anthony Kayer will portray Henry Wotton, Oscar Wilde, and additional roles; and Brian Kulaga will take on Basil Hallward, James Vane, and more.

Director Aaron Holland, a Chicago theater veteran and drag performer known as Shalita Cake, will lead the production. Holland’s work has spanned stages from the Goodman and Steppenwolf to Chicago Children’s Theatre and TUTA.

DORIAN will run November 28–December 14, 2025, at Open Space Arts, 1411 W. Wilson in Chicago. Tickets are $30 and are available at openspacearts.org.