Offshore Transforms For Incredible Halloween Party

Offshore, Chicago's most buzzed about venue featured in Thrillist and Eater as "One of Chicago's hottest destinations", is celebrating their first Halloween season with an exclusive Halloween Party on Thursday, October 31. Beginning at 8 p.m. until Midnight, freaks, geeks, and everyone in between are welcome to walk the pier for one night only, with a DJ spinning live beats throughout the evening, plus featured will be eerie décor, spooky cocktails to sip on, and a costume contest offering over $2,000 in prizes. The frightful event will be complemented by Offshore's over 52,300 square feet of covered space at Navy Pier which overlooks the city's beautiful skyline and Lake Michigan views.

For the Halloween season, Offshore's interior has been completely transformed, and features spiked walls, spine-chilling webs, and gigantic spiders that line the ceiling and walls to spread the holiday cheer, or fear. The exclusive Halloween party will include a live musical performance, along with passed appetizers and two drink tickets for guests to drink with caution. Spooky "After Dark" options include cocktails named Hocus Pocus, Sipsmith Gin, violette, lemon, and Maraschino; Trick & Treat, complete with Bacardi, passionfruit, orange juice, cinnamon, and squid ink foam; and the Corpse Reviver II, mixed with Bombay Sapphire, Lillet Blanc, lemon and Herbsaint Liqueur.

Tickets to Halloween at Offshore are $40 each, and are available now. To learn more about Offshore or to purchase tickets, please click here. Costumes are not required, but highly encouraged!

The hours of operation for Offshore are Monday - Thursday 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight. Patrons must be 21 and over to enter Offshore. Offshore is easily accessible through the Pier, with ample valet service available. For more information, please visit www.drinkoffshore.com. For more information or to make a group reservation, please contact Director of Sales & Marketing Kathleen Jenkins at kathleen@drinkoffshore.com.





