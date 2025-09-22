OOPS! ALL BITS Comedy Show Comes to the Second City's Judy's Beat Lounge This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Skip your balanced breakfast and go right for the good stuff. Oops! All Bits blends your necessary daily nutrients together with a steady diet of long-form comedy, heart-melting music that goes down smooth, unforgettable characters served piping hot, and improvised scenes that are always farm-to-table fresh. After selling out Second City's ETC stage, New Nonsense is back to fill your belly up with laughter, leaving you hungry for more.

Directed by the esteemed Aram Rayzian, Oops! All Bits is a show for anyone who loves to laugh. After performing together for over a year, New Nonsense brings spice and seasoning to the stage with entirely original content unseen anywhere else. What does a man do when he has to give up his only towel? What if an astronaut is a flat-earther? What really makes a good friend? This show will open your mind, leaving you answers to questions you didn't know you had.

Playing at the historic Second City, this limited engagement jumps out of the frying pan and into the fire on October 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th at 8:30pm. For just $15, the price of a cup of coffee, you'll be left with memories for a lifetime.

Presented by Don't Quit Productions, this can't miss show stars an unstoppable ensemble of Izzy Baker, Finn Burach, John Boehm, Matt Dickhaut, Corey Elder, Kirsten Fuchs, Anna Godwin, Becca Hamburg, Sarah Rodgers, Kaleigh Suddarth, Kathleen Sullivan, and George Wood.