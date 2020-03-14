ONE OF A KIND SHOW Cancels Spring Show At TheMART Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and in cooperation with Chicago and Illinois health officials, the Spring One of a Kind Show, scheduled for April 24 - 26 at theMART, has been cancelled.

They have released the following statement:

The health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees, staff and the community at large are our first priority.

We have notified our 300 artists and makers who participate. Chicago's iconic One of a Kind Show was started 20 years ago this December and became so popular that a Spring One of a Kind Show was added five years ago. Twice a year the show has connected hundreds of talented exhibiting artists and makers with tens of thousands of loyal and supportive attendees.

While we will not be hosting a show this Spring, the need to support local artisans and makers remains important and we encourage you to connect with our One of a Kind Show artists online; please visit our online Artist locator for links.

We look forward to bringing everyone together again for our Holiday show, December 3-6, 2020 and next year's Spring show, April 23-25, 2021.





