Nothing Without a Company Announces Content Warnings For PAKALOLO SWEET

Nothing Without a Company in association with Aloha Center Chicago would like everyone to be aware that this production contains multiple content warnings including a gun shot, strong language, drug use, suicide, physical and verbal abuse, moments of darkness, and mentions of rape. CBD flower is also smoked. This production is 90% comedy, 10% tragedy.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and self-care is more important than ever. HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new study shows that deaths in Hawaii from suicide, drugs and alcohol have been climbing steadily over the past 12 years. All month, mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies, and community members will unite to promote suicide prevention awareness. Call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) if you need assistance. Nothing Without a Company provides free / pay what you can self-care classes at Berger Park every Saturday at 9:30am & 10:30am along with Monday night zumba at 7pm, and we encourage everyone to please take care of yourself, whatever that may look like to you.

Pakalolo Sweet is written by Hannah Ii-Epstein and directed by Rachel Slavick, with Lanialoha Lee as Cultural Specialist & Music Director. Pakalolo Sweet previews September 13, 14 & 16th 7:30pm - 9:30pm, and runs September 17th to October 5th, Monday - Saturday at 7:30pm & Saturday at 4:30pm in The Coach House at Berger Park Cultural Center, 6205 N Sheridan Rd., Chicago IL. Tickets are priced between $15 - $35, and are available now at NothingWithoutaCompany.org.

The cast features Dean Santiago as Junior Boy, Sharon Pasia as Nani, Victoria Wang as Kahe, Jae Renfrow as Pops, and Scott Hanada reprising his role from Not One Batu as Papa aka Uncle Makana.

The production team includes Christopher Sylvie (Asst. Director), Rosemary Vigil (Stage Manager), Mark Bracken (Scenic/Props/Sound Designer), Bobby Wilhelmson (Violence Choreographer), Satoe Schechner (Costume Designer) and Anna Rose Ii-Epstein (Producing Director).

General Admission tickets for the run of the show is $30 online and $35 at the door. For online ticketing, go to NothingWithoutaCompany.org.

Nothing Without a Company offers half-price student and industry discounts upon request. Send requests to boxoffice@nothingwithoutacompany.org.

Nothing Without a Company is planting theatre around Chicago with all forms of media to empower self and community through immersive and revolutionary acts of art in site-specific and reclaimed environments.

