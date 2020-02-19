Northlight Theatre Presents SONGS FOR NOBODIES

Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, concludes its 2019-2020 season with Songs for Nobodies, written by Joanna Murray-Smith, directed by Rob Lindley, with music direction by Andra Velis Simon, and featuring Bethany Thomas. Songs for Nobodies runs May 7 - June 14, 2020 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie. The press opening is Friday, May 15, 2020 at 8pm.

This one-woman tour-de-force celebrates the iconic work of Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Billie Holiday, Edith Piaf and Maria Callas. Share in the unexpected encounters between these legendary divas and the ordinary women whose lives were changed by their brush with fame. Featuring such favorites as "Come Rain or Come Shine," "Crazy," and "Ain't Nobody's Business If I Do," Songs for Nobodies illuminates the power of song to share a story, heal a heartbreak, and inspire a dream.

Songs for Nobodies features Bethany Thomas. The creative team includes Jeffrey D. Kmiec (Scenic Design), Mieka van der Ploeg (Costume Design), Jesse Klug (Lighting Design), and Lindsay Jones (Sound Design). The production stage manager is Rita Vreeland.

For more information visit northlight.org





