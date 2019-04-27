New Musical NOW AND THEN Begins Performances July 10 At Pride Arts Center

NOW AND THEN, a new musical about a long-term loving relationship between two gay men, will be mounted in a commercial production by Now and Then Productions in the Broadway Theatre at the Pride Arts Center from July 12 - August 11.



The musical with a folk-infused score by Dennis Manning and a story and book by Ronnie Larsen had its World Premiere at Wilton Theatre Factory in the Ft. Lauderdale area in September 2018 and was recommended for the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theater and Arts Honors. This musical tells with humor and heart the relationship of the characters Daniel and Greg from their twenties through their middle and later adult years. They meet in college, when Daniel is an aspiring country singer-songwriter and Greg has dreams of being a stand-up comedian. The two characters will be played by six actors, portraying Daniel and Greg in their twenties, mid-thirties and sixties as they deal with such universal relationship challenges as establishing trust, financial pressures, and keeping their love vibrant over time. The story by Ronnie Larsen, whose plays have enjoyed long runs off-Broadway and across the US, is loosely based on events from Manning's life. Manning, whose wistfully melodic15-song score will be accompanied by three of the actors playing acoustic guitar on stage, has worked as a singer-songwriter and has performed at Nashville's celebrated Wild Horse Saloon.



Larsen will direct a cast including Carl Herzog, who was just recently given a Jeff Award nomination for his role on THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY by Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre. Herzog, also known for his work in Theo Ubique's MY WAY: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO Frank Sinatra and Kokandy Productions' TOMORROW MORNING, will play "Daniel 2" - the thirtysomething version of the aspiring country singer Daniel. Taylor Adams, who appeared last fall in MEN ARE DOGS at Chicago's James Downing Theatre, will play "Greg 2," who in his thirties has become the more practical half of the couple. The cast also will include Will Fulginiti as "Daniel 1" and Benjamin Walton as "Greg 1," the college-age version of the couple. Manning will again play the role of "Daniel 3" that he originated in the World Premiere production. Casting for "Greg 3" will be announced shortly.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You