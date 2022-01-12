New Dates Announced For Court Theatre's THE LADY FROM THE SEA

Court Theatre, under the continuing leadership of Charles Newell, Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director, and Angel Ysaguirre, Executive Director, continues its 2021/22 season with The Lady from the Sea by Henrik Ibsen, translated by Richard Nelson, and directed by Shana Cooper. The Lady from the Sea now runs February 25 - March 27, 2022 at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave.

When a sailor returns to fulfill their promise, a lighthouse keeper's daughter must choose between her landlocked marriage and the mesmerizing allure of the sea. Hailed as a watershed moment in Ibsen's writing, The Lady from the Sea dissects issues of duty, marriage, and agency with raw emotion and disarming resonance.

Canceled in March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Lady from the Sea makes a triumphant return to Court's stage in a new translation from playwright Richard Nelson starring Chaon Cross. Director Shana Cooper injects Nelson's text with a visceral physicality that thrillingly reflects and refracts Ibsen's structure and characterization.

The cast of The Lady from the Sea includes Chaon Cross (Ellida), Gregory Linington (Dr. Wangel), Tanya Thai McBride (Bolette), Will Mobley (Lyngstrand), Angela Morris (Hilda), Kelli Simpkins (A Stranger), Samuel Taylor (Arnholm), and Dexter Zollicoffer (Ballested),

The creative team includes Erika Chong Shuch (Choreography), Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Linda Roethke (Costume Design), Paul Toben (Lighting Design), Andre Pluess (Sound Design), and Becca McCracken (Casting). Erin Albrecht is the production stage manager.

Individual tickets are on sale and available by calling (773) 753-4472, or online at www.CourtTheatre.org.