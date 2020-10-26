New Dance Studio Dance On Broadway - Opens In Lakeview East

Dance On Broadway's mission is to provide the highest quality dance training for both children and adults.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago's newest, state-of-the-art training studio, Dance On Broadway, has opened in Lakeview East on the popular stretch of Broadway at 3126 N. Broadway St. Inspired by Studio Owner Cheryl Cutinho's daughter's love for dance,

Dance On Broadway's mission is to provide the highest quality dance training for both children and adults in an environment that promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion. Dance On Broadway offers a variety of classes from Ballet, Contemporary, Hip-Hop, Jazz, Latin, Modern, Pointe, and Tap for students of all levels and ages.

"We are humbled and excited to have opened our studio in Chicago's vibrant Lakeview East neighborhood," said Cheryl Cutinho, Studio Owner, Dance On Broadway. "First and foremost, dance is our passion, and we are overwhelmed with the support the community has provided us in such a short time. Inspired by my daughter's love of dance and having observed the need in the vibrant Lakeview East neighborhood for a dance studio, I am thrilled at the positive impact we are making in the community. We aim to encourage dancers to work to their full potential and express themselves artistically in a positive and professional environment and look forward to serving dancers of all ages for many years to come!"

Dance On Broadway offers classes for children at different levels including Lovebugs, Pre-Academy and Academy. For adults, Dance On Broadway offers Adult Drop-In classes in a variety of dance and fitness genres, including Ballet, Barre Fusion, Body Resilience, Contemporary, Hip Hop, Jazz, Latin, Modern, Tap and Zumba. There are beginning (no prior dance experience is necessary), intermediate, and advanced Adult Drop-In class options.

The Lovebugs program at Dance On Broadway provides the opportunity for children eighteen months to six years of age to begin the exploration of moving to music and the joy of dance with a parent or caregiver in a warm and friendly environment with play and instruction. The Pre-Academy dance program provides students ages seven to fifteen with a wide variety of styles in a relaxed class setting. Options include Ballet, Contemporary, Hip Hop, Jazz, Modern and Tap. The Pre-Academy classes focus on teaching students to explore their self-expression through movement. The Academy program is for the passionate dance student who wants to study multiple dance genres with the goal of performing at dance competitions.

Dance On Broadway can accommodate private events at the studio for adults and kids, including birthday parties. Available for ages three and up, Dance On Broadway's birthday package includes a one hour and thirty-minute, age appropriate dance experience led by professional dance instructors. Options for birthday celebration themes include Princess Party, Broadway Ballet or Broadway Boogie for ages three to six, and Jazz or Hip-Hop for ages six and older.

Dance On Broadway's three studios total more than 2,500 sq. ft. with specifications as follows: Studio A is 1,125 sq. ft. and measures 45' x 25', Studio B is 784 sq. ft. and measures 28' x 28', and Studio C is 600 sq. ft. and measures 20' x 29'. Each of the three studios includes mirrors along at least one of the walls, Sprung Marley floors, state-of-the-art sound equipment to accommodate cell phones, tablets and laptops, and separate men's and women's dressing rooms and restrooms.

The studio's full fall schedule through December 20 is available online.

For more information or to register for a class, visit www.danceonbroadwaychi.com or call 773.661.9252.

