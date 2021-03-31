New American Folk Theatre's THE SUMMER OF DAISY FAY Audio Download Available April 5

New American Folk Theatre presents The Summer of Daisy Fay, the inaugural production of NAFT's "season of audio theatre," featuring new recordings of three of the company's past productions.

The one-woman show starring Charlie Irving* is written by Ed Howard, based on the novel "Daisy Fay and the Miracle Man" by Fannie Flagg and directed by Co-Artistic Director Anthony Whitaker*. The Summer of Daisy Fay will be available for audio download ($10 tickets) beginning Monday, April 5, 2021 for an open run. To download, visit newamericanfolktheatre.org. Additional productions will be announced shortly.

Charlie Irving* returns to her 2016 Jeff-nominated role of Daisy Fay Harper. We meet a charming, spunky young woman from small town Mississippi who has dreams of and ambitions for something more. Daisy carries the audience with her as she recounts memories, both heartfelt and jovial, from her tom-boyish youth to her theater success to her beauty pageant ambitions.

Renowned author Fannie Flagg has entrusted the stage adaptation of her bestselling novel "Daisy Fay and the Miracle Man" to Ed Howard, one of the creators of the famous Tuna, Texas plays. "Daisy Fay and the Miracle Man" was on the New York Times Bestseller List for 10 weeks. Fannie Flagg's second novel, "Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café," was on the Times list for 36 weeks.

The production team include includes Anthony Whitaker* (director), Josiah Robinson* (music and sound design), Charlie Irving* (performer, producer), and Jamal Howard* (producer).



*Denotes New American Theatre company member