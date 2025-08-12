Music of the Baroque to Host Citywide Singalong as Part of THE CHICAGO WATER MUSIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of The Chicago Water Music, an extraordinary outdoor performance staged on the Chicago River, Music of the Baroque is introducing a brand-new element: "Hallelujah, Chicago!" a citywide singalong of the "Hallelujah" Chorus from Handel's beloved Messiah. The culmination of the evening, "Hallelujah, Chicago!" unites the city in a mass singalong to Handel's beloved "Hallelujah" Chorus. The Chicago Water Music will take place on Wednesday, September 10, 7:00 to 8:30 PM, with the singalong occurring at approximately 8 PM on the Riverwalk between LaSalle and Clark Street. The event is free.

"We're aiming to bring voices from all over the city together for a community performance of one of the most iconic pieces of music ever composed," Executive Director Declan McGovern commented. "Whether you're in a school or church choir, whether you sing at parties or just in the shower, we want you to come and sing with us for a magical four minutes to celebrate the spirit of Chicago. This is open to everyone, it is free, and every voice counts."

To ensure that "Hallelujah, Chicago!" is accessible to all, Music of the Baroque has created a website with resources that give anyone interested in joining the chance to hear and learn the chorus in advance.

The Chicago Water Music transforms the Chicago River and the surrounding architecture into a grand concert hall, as Music Director Dame Jane Glover leads highlights from Handel's Water Music, Music for the Royal Fireworks, and choral favorites while traveling down the river on Shoreline Sightseeing's "Bright Star" boat. Joining the Music of the Baroque Chorus and Orchestra will be students from "Strong Voices," the ensemble's choral education program in seven Chicago public high schools in neighborhoods including Englewood, Pullman, and Chatham. The boat will proceed from Ogden Slip to Merchandise Mart, with a pause near Merchandise Mart so listeners may enjoy the full musical experience. The program will be repeated at LaSalle and Clark Streets, culminating in "Hallelujah, Chicago!" before returning to Ogden Slip.

"Handel composed Water Music to be performed in the open air," commented Dame Jane Glover. "It was a dream last year to lead this joyful music on the Chicago River amidst the architectural beauty of one of my favorite cities-quite unlike anything I've experienced. And this year, when the city joins us in singing the 'Hallelujah' Chorus, I imagine the whole river will resonate with joy."

Although the event is free and easily viewed from the Riverwalk and surrounding bridges, two Audience Boats will accompany the "Bright Star," giving listeners the opportunity to enjoy the unique event from the water. Audience Boat tickets are $150 and include a complimentary bar. Tickets are available at baroque.org/watermusic.

For information about The Chicago Water Music, including a map of the route, viewing information, and Audience Boat tickets, visit baroque.org/watermusic or call (312) 551-1414

For information about "Hallelujah, Chicago!" visit baroque.org/hallelujahchicago

For information about Music of the Baroque's 2025-26 season and how to purchase subscriptions and single tickets, visit baroque.org/emerald or call (312) 551-1414