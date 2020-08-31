Music Theater Works Announces New Performance Home at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie in 2021

Music Theater Works will continue to utilize its Paul S. Mavros Center and Joyce Saxon Rehearsal Hall for administrative and rehearsal needs.

Music Theater Works has announced its move to the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie as a resident company in 2021. Music Theater Works will continue to utilize its Paul S. Mavros Center and Joyce Saxon Rehearsal Hall for administrative and rehearsal needs while North Shore Center's large and small venues will be its new performance home offering the organization an opportunity for more productions and longer runs, the potential for an increase in patrons, expanded self/valet parking, access to more community organizations to cultivate relationships that are beneficial to patrons and partners and building on its youth programming and education outreach. More information is available at MusicTheaterWorks.com/NewHome.

"For 40 years, Music Theater Works has been a cornerstone of high-quality professional music theater in the Chicago area. Our history demonstrates our dedication to bringing great music and great theater to our audiences. The community along with the many artists, board members and staff have built the company to what it is today," said Music Theater Works Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan. "Music Theater Works' move to its new performance home at the North Shore Center is a testament to our community's support for our art. In addition, this outlet strengthens Music Theater Works' pledge to explore the full spectrum of music theater with the availability of multiple performance spaces within the North Shore Center. I look forward to the many opportunities this move provides to our artists, our staff, our patrons, and to our engagement with the people that brought us where we are today."

"It is very exciting to welcome this well-respected organization and its productions to the North Shore Center as I have long admired them as an audience member," added North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie General Manager Michael Pauken. "I know Music Theater Works' customers will find the North Shore Center's location near numerous restaurants, convenient access to public transportation and free parking to be an enhancement to their theatergoing experience and Music Theatre Works performers will enjoy ample backstage space and the technical capabilities of our facility."

In advance of its formal move to the Center next year, Music Theater Works presented two sold out performances of Richard Rodgers' Greatest Hits, this past weekend, August 28 and 29, as part of the North Shore Center's outdoor concert series, "Out Back Summer Sessions."

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You