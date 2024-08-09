Music Theater Works Announces GUYS AND DOLLS And More for Its 45th Season

Music Theater Works' 2025 season renewals are now on sale with new subscriptions available Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Music Theater Works has announced its 45th season. The 2025 season at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd. includes Guys and Dolls, March 6 - 30, 2025; Fiddler on the Roof, August 7 - 17, 2025; Godspell, October 23 - November 16, 2025, and a fourth production to be named running December 18, 2025 - January 4, 2026.
Current season ticket holders may renew for the 2025 season now with new subscription sales available beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. and single tickets for all the 2025 productions go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 at 12 p.m. For more information on the 45th season go to MusicTheaterWorks.com.
“Music Theater Works' 45th season reflects what our audience love- classic musicals,” said Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan. “We look forward to sharing some of the best talent in Chicagoland performing these unforgettable Broadway scores with our loyal fans and music theatre lovers of all ages.”
North Theatre
March 6 - 30
Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows
Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser
Directed by Sasha Gerritson
Music Directed by Linda Madonia
Music Theater Works' season kicks off with what many believe is the “perfect musical” with every song in its score a part of the American musical canon.Guys and Dolls whisks audiences from Manhattan to Havana and back again with career gambler Sky Masterson, “Save-A-Soul” missionary Sarah Brown, Adelaide, Nathan Detroit and others in this exuberant, big, brassy musical. Join Music Theater Works at the Hot Box Club onstage for an unforgettable time.
Center Theatre
August 7 - 17
Book by Joseph Stein
Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick
Music by Jerry Bock
Directed by L. Walter Stearns
Music Directed by Michael McBride
Fiddler on the Roof shares the happiness and tears of a tight-knit Jewish community in Czarist Russia. Tevye, the town's milkman, finds the long-held traditions that define his faith and family are threatened by a modern world that is encroaching on his beloved Anatevka. Don't miss this lush and memorable score as it's performed by Music Theater Works with a stellar cast and full orchestra.
North Theatre
October 23 - November 16
Production Sponsor: Whirled Peas Foundation
In Partnership with Curt's Cafe
Book by John Michael Tebelak
Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz
Music by Stephen Schwartz
Directed by Matthew Silar
Music Directed by Justin Kono
Day by day for more than 50 years, audiences have delighted in this modern musical fable that weaves together music, improv and infectious pop and rock songs. This Godspell finds a fractured and disconnected community gathered at a local diner discovering the transformative power of forgiveness and embracing radical love.
Production 4 will be announced January 6, 2025.
Dec 18, 2025 - Jan 4, 2026
Directed by Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan
Music Directed by Michael McBride
Music Theater Works is a resident professional not-for-profit music theater founded in 1980. During its 45-year history it has presented more than 150 productions and intimate presentations. Music Theater Works is a professional theater company whose mission is to present works for the musical stage including historic repertoire, revitalizing the Golden Age of Broadway and earlier works, celebrating the Great American Songbook and introducing modern classics. The company uses collaborations among theaters, other artistic disciplines, social service agencies, local business, educational institutions and others to create music theater for the 21st century.
