Music Theater Works Announces GUYS AND DOLLS And More for Its 45th Season

Music Theater Works has announced its 45th season. The 2025 season at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd. includes Guys and Dolls, March 6 - 30, 2025; Fiddler on the Roof, August 7 - 17, 2025; Godspell, October 23 - November 16, 2025, and a fourth production to be named running December 18, 2025 - January 4, 2026.

Current season ticket holders may renew for the 2025 season now with new subscription sales available beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. and single tickets for all the 2025 productions go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 at 12 p.m. For more information on the 45th season go to MusicTheaterWorks.com.

“Music Theater Works' 45th season reflects what our audience love- classic musicals,” said Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan. “We look forward to sharing some of the best talent in Chicagoland performing these unforgettable Broadway scores with our loyal fans and music theatre lovers of all ages.”

The Music Theater Works 2025 Season includes:

GUYS AND DOLLS

North Theatre

March 6 - 30

Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Directed by Sasha Gerritson

Music Directed by Linda Madonia

Music Theater Works' season kicks off with what many believe is the “perfect musical” with every song in its score a part of the American musical canon.Guys and Dolls whisks audiences from Manhattan to Havana and back again with career gambler Sky Masterson, “Save-A-Soul” missionary Sarah Brown, Adelaide, Nathan Detroit and others in this exuberant, big, brassy musical. Join Music Theater Works at the Hot Box Club onstage for an unforgettable time.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Center Theatre

August 7 - 17

Book by Joseph Stein

Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

Music by Jerry Bock

Directed by L. Walter Stearns

Music Directed by Michael McBride

Fiddler on the Roof shares the happiness and tears of a tight-knit Jewish community in Czarist Russia. Tevye, the town's milkman, finds the long-held traditions that define his faith and family are threatened by a modern world that is encroaching on his beloved Anatevka. Don't miss this lush and memorable score as it's performed by Music Theater Works with a stellar cast and full orchestra.

GODSPELL

North Theatre

October 23 - November 16

Production Sponsor: Whirled Peas Foundation

In Partnership with Curt's Cafe

Book by John Michael Tebelak

Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Music by Stephen Schwartz

Directed by Matthew Silar

Music Directed by Justin Kono

Day by day for more than 50 years, audiences have delighted in this modern musical fable that weaves together music, improv and infectious pop and rock songs. This Godspell finds a fractured and disconnected community gathered at a local diner discovering the transformative power of forgiveness and embracing radical love.

Production 4 will be announced January 6, 2025.

Dec 18, 2025 - Jan 4, 2026

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan

Music Directed by Michael McBride

ABOUT MUSIC THEATER WORKS

Music Theater Works is a resident professional not-for-profit music theater founded in 1980. During its 45-year history it has presented more than 150 productions and intimate presentations. Music Theater Works is a professional theater company whose mission is to present works for the musical stage including historic repertoire, revitalizing the Golden Age of Broadway and earlier works, celebrating the Great American Songbook and introducing modern classics. The company uses collaborations among theaters, other artistic disciplines, social service agencies, local business, educational institutions and others to create music theater for the 21st century.

Comments