Missy Wise Vanderzee to Bring LET'S GO GIRLS! THE CONCERT at The Den Theatre

Get your tickets for a night of toe-tappin', knee-slappin', hootin' and hollerin' as "Let's Go Girls The Concert" returns to Chicago at The Den Theatre April 24 & 25. You have three opportunities to catch this 90-minute musical journey celebrating the trailblazing Women who have shaped country music over the last 100 years.

Get ready to experience the unforgettable voice of two-time Jeff Award-winning performer and solo recording artist, Missy Wise Vanderzee who has been described by NewCity Stage as "achingly reminiscent of early career Reba McEntire or Dolly Parton à la 1974's "Jolene" & what Chicago Theater Review calls a "vocal quality that's perfect for country/western music" as she pays homage to the most influential female country artists of all time. From the iconic melodies of Dolly Parton, the empowering anthems of Shania Twain, the timeless classics of Kitty Wells and Patsy Cline, the bold spirit of Reba McEntire, to the rebel heart of Loretta Lynn and the contemporary chart-toppers of The Chicks, "Let's Go Girls" promises an unforgettable night of country music excellence.

"Let's Go Girls" is more than just a music performance; it's a celebration of the indomitable spirit and contribution of women to the country music genre. The show will take the audience on a nostalgic journey through the decades with singalongs, storytelling, and maybe a drinking game or two.

"Let's Go Girls" will be further amplified by a talented ensemble of musicians, including Randy Mollner on fiddle, banjo, and mandolin, Kevin Smith on guitar, Liz Pesnel on bass, Brett Baxter on drums, and Ellie Kahn at the keys. These accomplished musicians provide the heart and soul of the show, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of country melodies.

Adding a special touch to the performance, "Let's Go Girls" will feature Jeff Award winner Jacquelyne Jones and one of Chicago's favorite leading ladies Lydia Burke as special guest vocalists, making the evening truly one for the girls.

Set in the cozy cabaret space of The Den Theatre, located in Wicker Park, the evening promises an immersive experience that will have you scream singing with all of the gals. Whether you're a die-hard country music fan or just looking to have a good time, "Let's Go Girls" offers an inclusive and exciting experience for all. For those looking to elevate their evening even further, VIP tickets are available, which include a special themed gift at your seats, making this an opportunity not to be missed.

Give your Cowboy Carter outfit a test run & get ready to party! Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased through the The Den Theatre website or at the box office. This show has limited seating and usually sells out--so act fast.

