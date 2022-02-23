Michael Ingersoll Sings Glen Campbell At Metropolis in SOUTHERN NIGHTS

The music and legacy of a country legend are celebrated in Southern Nights: Michael Ingersoll Sings Glen Campbell, presented by Artists Lounge Live at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre April 3, 2022.



PBS star and nationally touring recording artist Michael Ingersoll celebrates beloved musical legend Glen Campbell. A gifted storyteller, Ingersoll honors Campbell's extraordinary rags to riches journey with grit, gratitude, and grace. Songs include, "Gentle On My Mind," "Rhinestone Cowboy," "Galveston," and "God Only Knows." Presented by Artists Lounge Live.



COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.



Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.



Southern Nights: Michael Ingersoll Sings Glen Campbell will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $45, Stage Tables are $50 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.



Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.



