Metropolis Welcomes The Return Of THE LAKESIDE SINGERS: IT'S A WONDERFUL FEELING

Popular Chicago vocal group The Lakeside Singers return to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre with their updated annual concert It's a Wonderful Feeling December 6, 2021.

"We can't wait for those 'wonderful feelings' to return when we are back in person with you to present our newly designed show. You will hear the same extraordinary mix of vocal styles that has defined us from our beginning 23 years ago, but faster-paced and a bit less formal. Running ninety minutes long, we promise great music and lots of fun, too. Come join us!!" - The Lakeside Singers

COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.

Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

The Lakeside Singers: It's a Wonderful Feeling will be held Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $35, Students and Seniors $25 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performance days, the Box Office will be open from noon through intermission of the performance.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.