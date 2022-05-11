Metropolis Welcomes BIG SUIT: A TRIBUTE TO TALKING HEADS

Enjoy a night of American rock music at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre with BiG SUiT: A Tribute to Talking Heads June 24, 2022.

BIG SUIT is a group of like-minded, exemplary musicians who are on a unique global streak of meteoric music mastery. Make room for BIG SUIT. In fact, FOLLOW SUIT. You'll be glad you did. Consistently setting attendance records nationally as an amazing Tribute to Talking Heads - this is extraordinary entertainment in the 21st Century. BIG SUIT delivers an astonishing take on David Byrne and his compadres. If you have come to experience Talking Heads . . . "This Must Be The Place!"

COVID Protocols: Metropolis COVID protocols continue to evolve as federal and state mandates relax and conditions improve. For current information on COVID protocols visit Metropolis' website. Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

BiG SUiT: A Tribute to Talking Heads will be held Friday, June 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $35, Stage Tables are $40 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday, 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.

