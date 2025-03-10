Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Names Johanna McKenzie Miller As Artistic Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Johanna Mckenzie Miller as Artistic Director, ushering in a new era for its 25th season and beyond.

"This is a defining moment for Metropolis," says Jill Geimer, President of the Board of Directors. "The organization is evolving in meaningful ways, and we are thrilled to have Johanna at the artistic helm. Her passion, vision, and deep connection to the Chicago theater community will shape Metropolis for years to come, ensuring that artists and audiences alike feel the impact of this exciting new era."

McKenzie Miller will work with the Executive Director, David Victor and the board to establish the artistic vision for the future of Metropolis Performing Arts Centre. As Artistic Director, McKenzie Miller will lead artistic programming and collaborate on season planning; cultivate and maintain relationships with artists; define and propel Metropolis' School of the Performing Arts, and oversee day-to-day artistic operations of the staff and organization. McKenzie Miller steps into this role with a clear artistic vision, focused on expanding storytelling, championing new voices, and reimagining classics through a fresh lens. "I've been searching for ways to change the landscape of how we traditionally tell stories in musical theater," McKenzie Miller says. "One way is through casting-inviting people of different backgrounds and lived experiences into the room to tell all stories. There is also a great need to introduce new stories and to look at classics with a modern perspective. As Artistic Director, I have the opportunity to shape that evolution in a meaningful way." McKenzie Miller plans to expand Metropolis' reach through professional-level training for children and adults in the School of the Performing Arts; She also seeks to develop a new concert, cabaret, and comedy series as well as develop a new Theater for Young Audiences program. McKenzie Miller assumed her role on March 3, 2025. She will report directly to the MPAC Board and will join the Board as an ex-officio member.

"I had the pleasure of working with Johanna on Cinderella," says David Victor, Executive Director of Metropolis. "I was immediately struck by her artistic vision and collaborative spirit. She understands the heart of storytelling and the importance of making theater accessible, inclusive, and engaging. In addition to being a gifted Director, Johanna is an inspiring arts educator and an accomplished actor, having worked at many of Chicagoland's top theaters. With her leadership, Metropolis is poised for incredible artistic growth, and I'm thrilled to work with Johanna in taking Metropolis to new heights."

In addition to McKenzie Miller's appointment, Metropolis is ushering in a new era of leadership, with a restructured Board of Directors and a newly appointed Board President, Jill Geimer. This transformation underscores Metropolis' commitment to elevating artistic standards, strengthening community ties, and fostering an innovative, inclusive, and safe creative environment.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's 25th Anniversary season is underway following a sold-out run of Mary Poppins in Concert and includes Mainstage productions of Rock of Ages in May, directed by Derek Van Barham, book by Chris D'Arienzo, arrangements and Orchestrations by Ethan Popp; Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise in July and August by Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig. The Metropolis Presents series offers a diverse array of programming, from Second City, to Artist Lounge Live, to the region's top bands playing top hits from yesterday and today, to the family friendly Theater for Young Audiences programming the community knows and loves. There's always something great to see in the Metropolis Presents series.

Johanna Mckenzie Miller is a Jeff Award-winning director, performer, playwright and arts leader. Most recently she directed Disney's Frozen at The Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, PA. Chicago theater directing credits include Cinderella at Metropolis, Shrek at Music Theater Works, co-directing Beautiful at Paramount Theatre with Jim Corti, Steel Magnolias (Jeff Award for Best Ensemble Play-Large), The 39 Steps and Shrek (TYA) at Drury Lane Theatre, Kiss Me Kate, Wizard of Oz (TYA), Junie B. Jones (TYA), Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!" (TYA) at Marriott Theatre, How to Lobster at the Steppenwolf LookOut Series, and Shrew'd! with First Folio Theatre. Onstage credits include work at The Marriott Theatre, Drury Lane Theatre, Court Theatre, The Goodman Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre. Ms. McKenzie Miller is a co-founder of Lombard Children's Theater Workshop and She Inspires Productions.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre is a vibrant cultural hub that enriches the community through inspiring live performances, creative arts education, and impactful partnerships. It fosters artistic excellence, cultivates multi-generational connections, and offers inclusive experiences that engage and uplift all community members. Located in the heart of downtown Arlington Heights, Metropolis is not just a theater-it is the cultural pulse of the area, surrounded by premier shopping, dining, and nightlife. Metropolis offers a dynamic year-round season of professional theatre, comedy, concerts, and cabaret performances, along with engaging arts education for ages 3 to 85. Serving more than 65,000 patrons annually from across Chicagoland and beyond, Metropolis plays a pivotal role in the community. It provides arts education programs that support thousands of aspiring young artists, as well as community engagement initiatives like the Third Act Players (musical theatre for thespians over 50), Crescendo Chorus (for singers over 55), Flourish in the Footlights (for young artists with disabilities), and Clearbrook on Cue (for artists with disabilities). Metropolis is proud to partner with local organizations such as Endeavor Health, Arlington Heights Senior Center, Arlington Pediatric Therapy, and Clearbrook. Scholarships are available for students at the School of the Performing Arts (SOPA), ensuring access to the arts for all.

For more information, visit MetropolisArts.com.

Comments