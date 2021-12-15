Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Announces Virtual Wine Tasting Fundraiser

Metropolis' annual fundraising event returns as a Virtual Wine Tasting Fundraiser, including choices of three unique wine and tasting packages on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Raise your glass and join Metropolis for a fun, cozy and exciting night with your friends and family, celebrating the Virtual Wine Tasting Fundraiser. You'll enjoy a wine tasting experience and entertainment from the comfort of your own home!

Metropolis is thrilled to partner with Tuscan Market & Wine Shop again this year to provide you with (3) options to join in on the fun and support local businesses in your community through a virtual experience.

Tuscan Market & Wine Shop carefully curated all 3 Virtual Wine Tasting experience options from their knowledgeable distributors that will please even the most discerning of wine lovers. You'll also have a chance to purchase a Raffle ticket to win an exclusive wine getaway. Buy a ticket to the Virtual Wine Pull for your chance to win a bottle of wine valued up to $100. (Raffle and Wine Pull tickets available soon). Don't miss out on this unique night full of wine; get your tickets today!

Option 1: Virtual Tasting Party of Two ($125) - Includes (2) custom wine glasses, (6) 375ml bottles of wine (tasting samples), charcuterie snack box for two, (6) slotted wine bag, tasting sheet/score card

Option 2: Virtual Tasting Party of Eight ($450.00) - Includes (8) custom wine glasses, one case (12 - 750 ml. bottles) of wine from Tuscan Market & Wine Shop; 6 of which are featured tasting samples and 6 are carefully selected by staff at Tuscan Market & Wine Shop, charcuterie snack box for eight, a cooler, custom wine drinking game, tasting sheet/score card

Option 3: Case Only ($200.00) - One case (12 - 750 ml. bottles) of wine from Tuscan Market & Wine Shop; 6 of which are featured samples and 6 are carefully selected by staff at Tuscan Market & Wine Shop

Metropolis Virtual Wine Tasting Fundraiser is Friday, January 21, 2022 from 7:00-9:00 P.M. Tickets can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performance days, the Box Office will be open from noon through intermission of the performance. Ticket sales end Friday, January 14, 2022; Party Pack Pickup is Friday, January 21, 2022 from 3:00-5:30 P.M. *Guests must be 21 years old to participate.

This special event is proudly brought to you by the following sponsors: Season Special Events Sponsors: James J Bertucci, CFP; Drost Kivlahan McMahon & O'Connor; Wells Fargo Advisors; Presented by: Tuscan Market & Wine Shop; Exclusive Wine Tasting Glass Sponsor: Suburban Accents, Inc.; Exclusive Wine Bag Sponsor: Arlington Comfort Dental; Exclusive Wine Bottle Sponsor: David Jaffee @properties; Napa Level Sponsor: Eiffel Flower; Sonoma Level Sponsors: Bottle and Bottega by Painting with a Twist, AH; Calzaretta Law, P.C.; Law Office of John J. Corbett; Klein Daday Aretos & O'Donoghue LLC; Navigant Law Group LLC; In-Kind Sponsors: FastSigns, Elk Grove Village; Nothing Bundt Cakes, Mount Prospect.

All proceeds benefit Metropolis' theatrical and arts education programs. Metropolis is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Ave at 111 W. Campbell Street. Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theater. For more information about Metropolis and a listing of upcoming performances, go to MetropolisArts.com.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.