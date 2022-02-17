Maxwell Street Klezmer Band Announced At Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Enjoy an evening of lively entertainment from audience favorite Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, featuring Cantor Pavel Roytman at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre March 31, 2022.



An evening of lively entertainment by Chicago's legendary Jewish music ensemble that tips the hat in all directions: from the Yiddish Theater to American Big Band, from the Shtetl to the Symphonic. The klezmer Big Band will feature Cantor Pavel Roytman singing favorites like "Belz" and "Rumania," as well as vocalist Lori Lippitz. Under the direction of violinist Alex Koffman, classical sophistication is married to theatrical entertainment in an evening of music that will leave you smiling.



COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.



Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.



Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, featuring Cantor Pavel Roytman will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.



Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.



Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, featuring Cantor Pavel Roytman is part of the Concert Series at Metropolis. Other upcoming musical concerts include A Rock n' Roll Tribute from Elvis to The Beatles featuring The Neverly Brothers (March 18, 2022), Creole Stomp (March 19, 2022), Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King (March 24, 2022), BritBeat (March 26, 2022), and The Chicago Experience: A Tribute to Rock with Horns (April 1-2, 2022).



Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.

