Mary Hollis Inboden Joins Actors Training Center's THE SHOW GOES ON

Actors Training Center is continuing to add more star power, unforgettable performances and two raffle prizes to its annual fundraiser, The Show Goes On, with streaming beginning Sunday, April 25 at 4 p.m. CDT via the Swell Fundraising site. The Show Goes On is emceed by the Emmy Award and two-time Golden Globe Award-winning star of Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Rachel Brosnahan. The event also includes greetings and performances from celebrities and former ATC students from the worlds of television, Broadway and film. Streaming is FREE with more information and raffle and donation links are available at ActorsTrainingCenter.org.

The Show Goes On is an hour-long program with Brosnahan has added the actor and writer, with Chicago roots, Mary Hollis Inboden ("Marriage Story" (2019), "The Real O'Neals" (2016) and "Boss" (2011). She is currently co-starring with Anna Murphy (Schitt's Creek) in a new AMC comedy "Kevin Can F*ck Himself," premiering summer 2021 and a former Actors Training Center instructor) to its list of celebrities sharing their best wishes for a successful fundraiser. Other celebrity greetings will be from Tony and Tess Goldwyn ("Scandal" and his daughter, a former ATC student), Phillipa Soo (former ATC student and original Broadway "Eliza Hamilton" in Hamilton), Matt Shively (Nickelodeon's "True Jackson, VP" and ABC's "The Real O'Neals") and Jason Ralph (Syfy's "The Magicians").

More than 20 ATC students will also perform during the virtual fundraiser joining previously announced performersJos N. Banks (former ATC student and Kinky Boots, International and National Tours as "Lola"), Nick Blaemire (Broadway's Glory Days, singer/songwriter), Justin Jesso (former student of Carole Dibo, singer and songwriter)and performing together Carson Rammelt (former ATC student, singer/songwriter) and Sabrina Fosse (former ATC student, actor/dancer/singer).*

In addition to the greetings and performances, ATC recently debuted two "Actor's Dream" raffle packages, each valued at more than $1250, and perfect for young actors or an ideal gift for those who support them, available for $50 per ticket or three for $125.

The New York Actor's Dream Raffle Package

This package Includes:

a-? 1 year subscription to Backstage.com

a-? A free headshot session with Michael Kushner Photography

a-? (two looks, two edited shots plus a free zoom consultation!)

a-? 1 year subscription to Broadway Access Pro via Broadway On Demand

a-? 30 minute virtual coffee date with top NY Agent Jordan Parente of Stewart Talent

a-? 45 Minute Voice lesson with top Broadway Vocal Coach Tyler Knauf and a one week subscription to the Tyler Knauf Vocal Studio Online Membership

a-? Free "Audition Book Blitz" with Sara Glancy of AuditionRepMatchmaker.com

a-? 1 hour Career Consultation with Christina Ramirez (ATC's managing director, AEA Actress, BFA/MA).

The Chicago Actor's Dream Raffle Package (valued at more than $1250)

This package includes:

a-? 30 minute virtual consult with Youth Talent Agent Jenny Wilson of Stewart Talent

Chicago

a-? 1 year subscription to Backstage

a-? 1 year subscription to Broadway Access Pro via Broadway On Demand

a-? Full headshot session with Photographer Heather Poppio

a-? 30 minute virtual consult with Chicago Casting Director Marisa Ross of Karge+Ross Casting

a-? 30 minute virtual conversation with Director Alex Thompson, director of the award winning film "St. Frances"

a-? 30 minute virtual conversation with Chicago actor and "The Wire's" Jim True Frost

a-? One hour career consultation with ATC Founder Carole Dibo

a-? Signed copy of "ACTING IN CHICAGO" by Chris Agos ("Buzz Aldrin" in "For All Mankind")

a-? 30 minute virtual consultation with Steppenwolf Theatre Casting Director JC Clementz.

Founded in 2007, Actors Training Center is a safe place for young artists who are unconditionally supported, provided with a place to be themselves, and accepted for who they are. The Show Goes On shares this commitment, with donations allowing ATC to expand its reach to youth regardless of race, religion, gender or socio-economic background.

Throughout the Pandemic, ATC has been aware of talented and interested students who live outside of the north shore. ATC has made a commitment to develop an Outreach Program to help serve the needs of these students. The students will learn the importance of self-esteem, public speaking and other attributes that may assist them in the future. ATC can now reach students across the country with virtual classes taught by professionals. Funds raised by The Show Goes On support the Outreach Programs, the Scholarship Fund and School.

*Program and participants may change without notice.