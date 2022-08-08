Marriott Theatre Presents HELLO, DOLLY! This Month

The Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr. Lincolnshire, presents Hello, Dolly!, the Tony award-winning musical, previewing Wednesday, August 24, opening August 31 at 7:30 p.m. and closing October 16, 2022. HELLO, DOLLY!, the musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder's hit play "The Matchmaker," bursts with humor, romance, and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history. Experience this charming Broadway hit directed and choreographed by 2-time Tony Award nominee Denis Jones. Musical direction is by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson.

"It's a great honor to be returning to the Marriott Theatre to direct this Tony Award- winning favorite in the round amongst such an incredible cast," said Denis Jones.

This whimsical turn-of-the-century tale centers around Dolly Gallagher Levi, a New York City matchmaker-extraordinaire hired to help a pompous Yonkers merchant in his pursuit of a wife. When Dolly unexpectedly falls in love with him herself, she stops at nothing to win his favor in this witty love story. Winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Hello, Dolly! features show-stopping choreography and toe-tapping songs such as "Hello Dolly!," "When The Parade Passes By" and "Put on Your Sunday Clothes".

HELLO, DOLLY! is originally based on Thornton Wilder's 1955 play "The Matchmaker" and features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart. The production was hailed as "One of the biggest, brightest musicals of this century!" by The New York Times; "Good-hearted fun!" by Variety; "Infectious enthusiasm!" by Los Angeles Times; and "A triumph!" by The Washington Post. The musical phenomenon ran for nearly 3,000 performances on Broadway. The 1969 film version of HELLO, DOLLY! was nominated for seven Academy Awards. Hello, Dolly! An Original Cast Recording was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2002.

This production of HELLO, DOLLY! is led by Heidi Kettenring as "Dolly Levi" (23 shows at Marriott Theatre!; Nessa in Broadway in Chicago's Wicked; National Tour: Disney's Beauty and The Beast), David C. Girolmo as "Horace Vandergelder" (Marriott Theatre: Sunset Boulevard; Broadway: Candide and War Paint; Regional: Sunset Boulevard at Porchlight; Annie Warbucks at Theatre at the Center), Rebecca Hurd as "Irene Molloy" (Marriott Theatre: Something Rotten!; Regional: Twelfth Night at Chicago Shakespeare; Relentless at Goodman Theatre), Alex Goodrich as "Cornelius Hackl" (Marriott Theatre: Something Rotten!, Sweet Charity, Honeymoon in Vegas, She Loves Me), Amanda Walker as "Minnie Fay" (Marriott Theatre: The Sound of Music; Regional: Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody at Apollo Theater), Spencer Davis Milford as "Barnaby Tucker" (Marriott Theatre debut!; Broadway: The Winslow Boy; National Tours: Billy Elliot and How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Emily Ann Brooks as "Ermengarde" (Marriott Theatre debut! Regional: Anne of Green Gables at Second Story Repertory), and Michael Turrentine as "Ambrose Kemper" (Marriott Theatre: The Wizard of Oz; Regional: Mlima's Tale at Griffin Theatre; Sugar in our Wounds at the First Floor Theater); with Terrell Armstrong, Brian Bandura, Collin Bradley, Christine Bunuan, Kaylee DaCosta, Marisa Fee, Sam Griffin, Cameron Holzman, George Keating, Ian Liberto, Johanna Mckenzie Miller, Jenna Napolitano, Alex Pouloutides, Emma Rosenthal, Laura Savage, and Richard Strimer.

The artistic team features set design by Jeffrey D. Kmiec and Milo Bue, costume design by Theresa Ham, assisted by Matthew Carl and Emily Kinasz, lighting design by Jesse Klug, sound design by Michael Daly, wig design by Miguel A. Armstrong and Megan Pirtle, and properties design by Sally Zack, with associate choreographer Barry Busby, artistic associate Lillian Castillo, stage manager Jessica Banaszak, assistant stage manager Casie Morell and intimacy coordinator Charlie Baker.

Marriott Theatre is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Please check MarriottTheatre.com prior to your visit for the most recent COVID-19 protocols.

Hello, Dolly! is scheduled to run Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Ticket prices range from $59 to $64, excluding tax and handling fees. Call for student, senior, and military discounts. On Wednesday and Thursday evenings there are a limited number of dinner-theatre packages available for purchase through the Marriott Theatre Box Office. To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Reservations strongly recommended. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to tickets.marriotttheatre.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.