Mariachi Vargas De Tecalitlán and Lupita Infante to Perform at The Auditorium This September

The Auditorium Theatre in Chicago will host a special performance by world-renowned ensemble Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, joined by special guest Lupita Infante, on Friday, September 12 at 7 p.m.

Now in its sixth generation, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán is widely regarded as "the greatest mariachi in the world." Founded in 1897 in Tecalitlán, Jalisco, Mexico, the group rose to global prominence under the direction of Maestro Rubén Fuentes, helping shape the sound of modern mariachi. With performances in nearly 200 films and collaborations with icons like Linda Ronstadt and Luis Miguel, the group’s influence continues to span generations.

Joining Mariachi Vargas for the Chicago performance is Lupita Infante, whose warm, elegant vocals evoke the golden era of Mexican music while offering a contemporary bicultural perspective. The granddaughter of beloved actor and singer Pedro Infante, Lupita carries forward a rich musical legacy with style and grace.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán and Lupita Infante to The Auditorium,” said Auditorium CEO Rich Regan. “This is a must-see experience for audience members of all ages looking to experience and enjoy a celebration of Mexican music, heritage, and culture.”

Tickets start at $60 and are available at auditoriumtheatre.org or by calling The Auditorium’s Ticket Service Center at (312) 341-2300.