Murder, marriage, mangia! The interactive musical murder mystery MY BIG FAT ITALIAN WEDDING MURDER comes to The Reveler restaurant in Roscoe Village from April 23 to May 15. Created and directed by award-winning Broadway actor Jimmy Ferraro, and David Craven, this hilarious whodunit pits audience members against each other in a race to solve the case. Featuring a cast of talented performers and a menu of Italian American favorites, MY BIG FAT ITALIAN WEDDING MURDER includes singing, dancing, prizes and more! Press opening performance is Saturday, April 23 at 6 pm. Tickets for MY BIG FAT ITALIAN WEDDING MURDER are $69.00, including dinner and show, and are on sale now at www.buytix.net.



There's been a murder! But why should that spoil a good meal? Upon entering The Reveler, audience members find themselves thrust into a wedding reception gone awry. While enjoying a four-course meal, including caesar salad, margherita pizza, penne rosa, and dessert, audience members compete to solve the mystery. This hilarious evening is full of audience participation and includes Italian wedding staples such as the Tarantella, Chicken Dance, Napkin Pass, along with prizes galore. Laughter, music, mayhem!

Producer/director Jimmy Ferraro made his Broadway debut in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, under the direction of Jerome Robbins. Ferraro has appeared in two Broadway national tours of FIDDLER, logging over 3000 performances and winning Broadway World's Best Actor in a Musical Award. Other notable roles include Sancho Panza in MAN OF LA MANCHA, Nicely-Nicely in GUYS AND DOLLS, and Edna in HAIRSPRAY. Ferraro is bringing MY BIG FAT ITALIAN WEDDING MURDER to Chicago after a successful two and a half year run in Florida.

The cast includes Laura Blackwell as Carmella (the mother of the bride), John Blackwell as Luciano (the father of the bride), Dave Perez as Johnny (the best man), Abby DeRosa as Angel (the bride), Audrey Napoli as Roxy (the groom's ex-girlfriend), Arlene Arnone as Nonny (the bride's grandmother), Andy Phinney as Father James, George McDonald as Georgio (the host), Genese Dadzie as Tina (the maid of honor), Matthew Storino as Bruno (the bodyguard), and Amelia Buell as Sophia.



About Jimmy Ferraro (Producer/Director/Co-Writer)

Jimmy is a theatrical stage director with over 100 productions to his credit, most recently the touring production of THE LEADING LADIES OF STAGE AND SCREEN. He also recently produced and directed the New York premiere of RAUNCHY LITTLE MUSICAl...BELLE BARTH IS BACK!, scheduled to open in Chicago in 2022.



His credits as a producer and director are an outgrowth of decades as a professional performer throughout the U.S. and overseas, including Broadway, Off-Broadway and regional theatre. He made his Broadway debut in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, directed by Jerome Robbins. He appeared in two Broadway national tours of FIDDLER, logging in over 3000 performances. He most recently starred as Tevye in FIDDLER in the 2012 National Tour, (winning Broadway World's Best Actor in a Musical Award). He is also known for his roles as Sancho Panza in MAN OF LA MANCHA, Nicely-Nicely in GUYS AND DOLLS, each of which he has played more than 3000 times each; and Edna in HAIRSPRAY.



About Murder Mystery for Hire

MURDER MYSTERY FOR HIRE was founded in 2002, by award winning Broadway actor/producer/director Jimmy Ferraro. This is a scripted and improvised, immersive, interactive, musical comedy, murder mystery company. Member of the League of Chicago Theatres.



About The Reveler

Set in historic Roscoe Village, once the home of "Hollywood on the Lake," the epicenter of filmmaking in the 1900's, THE REVELER combines state-of-the-art amenities with the atmosphere, intrigue, and glamour of yesteryear. Savor the dramatic results of gorgeous finishes, filled with thoughtfully curated details, the latest in audio visual systems, with an elevated selection of food, THE REVELER houses a new breed of dining and entertainment.