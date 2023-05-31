MURDER, REWROTE Comes to the Den Theatre in August

Performances run August 10 – September 16, 2023.

By:
Hell in a Handbag Productions will conclude its 21st season with the world premiere musical parody Murder, ReWrote, playing August 10 – September 16, 2023 at The Den Theatre (Upstairs Mainstage) 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets go on sale soon at thedentheatre.com or handbagproductions.org. The press opening is Sunday, August 13 at 7 pm.

Murder, ReWrote features book and lyrics by Ed Rutherford, music and lyrics by George Howe, direction by Anthony Whitaker and music direction by Andrew Millikin.

The cast includes ensemble members David Cerda*, Ed Jones* and Tyler Anthony Smith* with Mark Bartishell, Britain Gebhardt, Caroline Kidwell, Matt Patrick, Catherine Reyes McNamara and Patrick O’Keefe. Understudies: Coco Sho-Nell. Swings: Becca Duff and Edward Fraim.

In the grand Handbag style, this affectionate musical parody of a certain well-known syndicated TV show follows Bessica Feltcher (Britain Gebhardt), a widowed Maine writer of mystery novels who becomes embroiled in murder and mayhem when she, and her nephew Grady (Grant Drager) visit a faded movie star's mansion. When the star’s extremely annoying daughter, Christina (Tyler Anthony Smith) is murdered, her “Mommie Dearest,” June Crayfish (David Cerda), is the prime suspect. It's up to Bessica to find the murderer with the help of the audience, and some modern technology! Murder, ReWrote is stuffed with humor for both the casual Murder, She Wrote viewer and the deep-cut Fletcher fanatic.

The production team includes Rose Johnson (Scenic Design), Liz Cooper (Lighting Design), Jamal Howard (Choreography), Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppet Design), Sydney Genco* (Make-Up Design), Keith Ryan* (Wig Design) and Mark T. Berry (Production Manager).

*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title: Murder ReWrote – World Premiere!

Book and lyrics: Ed Rutherford

Music and lyrics: George Howe

Director: Anthony Whitaker

Music Director Andrew Milliken

Cast (in alphabetical order): Mark Bartishell (Helga/Ensemble) David Cerda* (June Crayfish), Grant Drager (Grady), Britain Gebhardt (Bessica Felcher), Ed Jones* (Carol Ann), Caroline Kidwell (Detective Marigold/Ensemble), Matt Patrick (Ensemble), Catherine Reyes McNamara (Ensemble), Patrick O’Keefe (Ensemble/Grady us) and Tyler Anthony Smith* (Christina Crayfish). Understudies: Coco Sho-Nell. Swings: Becca Duff and Edward Fraim.




