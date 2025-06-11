MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN Will Be Performed in Repertory at Trap Door Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trap Door Theatre will close its 31st season of repertory and mainstage combined work with a remount of the Trap Door’s hit Mother Courage and her Children. Directed by resident director Max Truax, Mother Courage and her Children will return in repertory July 10th-13th, 2025 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago.

Mother Courage becomes a parasite of war as she, hell bent on her own survival, celebrates the Thirty Years War as the source of her prosperity. Considered one of the greatest plays of the 20th century, wartime virtues become fatal to their possessors in this stark, anti-capitalist, and music filled play.

Nominated for Jeff Awards for Actress in a Leading Role and Director, Mother Courage and her Children returns to Trap Door for one week only…

