MELISSA VILLASEÑOR: WHOOPS... TOUR! is Coming to The Den Theatre in November

Oct. 06, 2022  

The Den Theatre will present the Melissa Villaseñor: Whoops... Tour!, featuring three stand-up performances by the SNL alum November 4 - 5, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Melissa Villaseñor broke barriers by becoming the first-ever Latina cast member of Saturday Night Live. A comedic impressions expert, she got her start as a semifinalist on America's Got Talent. Some of Melissa's most memorable impressions include Owen Wilson, Lady Gaga and Dolly Parton.

An accomplished voice actor, she has been part of films such as Toy Story 4 and Wreck It Ralph 2, among dozens of television shows. Melissa was a guest on Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and appeared in Hubie Halloween, Barry, Crashing and Awkwafina is Nora From Queens.

The Independent Spirit Awards tapped Villaseñor as their host in 2021, the same year she headlined a sold-out cross-country comedy tour. Chronicle Books will be publishing her upcoming book, a creative self-help journal featuring her original art, available fall of 2022.

Performance schedule:

Friday, November 4 at 7:15 pm

Saturday, November 5 at 7:15 pm & 9:30 pm

COVID safety: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.





