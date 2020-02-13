ME JANE...THE DREAMS & ADVENTURES OF A YOUNG JANE GOODALL Gets Chicago Children's Theatre Debut, 3/21

An exciting new musical adventure will make its Chicago premiere this spring when Me...Jane: The Dreams and Adventures of Young Jane Goodall, an original musical about the world renowned humanitarian, conservationist, and animal activist, receives its Chicago debut at Chicago Children's Theatre. Public performances are April 4-26, 2020.

Drawn from true anecdotes from her own autobiography, Me Jane introduces family audiences to a young Jane Goodall, before she was an international acclaimed eco-warrior.

As a little girl, Jane had a very special toy chimpanzee named Jubilee. Together, Jane and Jubilee went on outdoor adventures and observed The Miracles of nature around them - from her beloved dog Rusty, to the chickens on her farm, to the squirrels in the forest. As they made more and more discoveries on their expeditions, Jane dreamed of spending the rest of her life living with and helping animals.

And one day, she would go on to do just that.

In Me...Jane: The Dreams and Adventures of Young Jane Goodall, audiences join young Jane and her special friend as they learn about the world around them and the importance of protecting all living species.

"During the show, audiences will see how many of the people around Jane during her childhood discouraged her from pursuing her interest in science and studying animals," said Jacqueline Russell, Artistic Director, Chicago Children's Theatre. "They'll also see that with encouragement from a few supportive people (and animals) around her, she finds the strength to pursue and achieve her wildest dreams. I hope that all children will see themselves in Jane, and particularly with this piece, that young girls will see themselves in Jane, and that they will feel like anything is possible."

With tales from her childhood, this rollicking new musical adventure makes Jane Goodall's true life story fun, exciting, inspiring, and accessible for the young and young at heart.

School performances start March 31. Public performances are April 4-April 26, 2020: Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are $13-$35. Run time is 60 minutes, no intermission. Me Jane is recommended for ages six and up. For tickets and information, visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org or call CCT Guest Services, (312) 374-8835. Note: No show Easter Sunday, April 12.





