Lyric Opera Of Chicago WIll Open New York Auditions For Regular Chorus Position

Lyric Opera of Chicago â€” one of the world's leading opera companies â€” has announced a rare audition opportunity for soprano singers to join its prestigious Regular Chorus, for the 2025/26 season. Auditions will be held by invitation in New York City this June. Highly accomplished sopranos, particularly First Sopranos, are encouraged to apply for this extraordinary, tenure-track career opportunity.

Regular Chorus positions are/have:

Tenure track

Health insurance provided through AGMA

Guaranteed a 26-week minimum per season, with the possibility of additional weeks

Starting salaries beginning at $1,831.50 per week, increasing with seniority

Paid Time Off (PTO) accrued annually

Two weeks of vacation paid out each calendar year

Additional seniority bonuses after 10 years

Audition Schedule:

New York auditions will take place at Rose Studio (165 West 65th Street, New York, NY, 7th floor of the Rose Building) onÂ Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 10:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Auditions are highly competitive and by invitation only.

Please ensure materials are received no later thanÂ 5:00 p.m. CDT on Monday, June 2, 2025.Â Late applications will not be considered.

For audition consideration, singers must submit:

Current rÃ©sumÃ©

Headshot

Contact information for two references of recognized musical authority (please notify your references that Lyric may contact them)



Please email the above toÂ choraud@lyricopera.org.

Audition Requirements:

Successful applicants must prepare two opera arias that best demonstrate vocal ability. The arias must be in two contrasting languages and must be memorized. Singers may also be asked to sight-read. The ability to read and memorize music quickly and accurately is essential. Auditions will not exceed ten minutes; please plan your repertoire accordingly.

Lyric Opera of Chicago will furnish an accompanist; auditionees must provide a legible copy of each aria, in the correct key, for the accompanist.

Auditionees must be U.S. citizens or have legal permission to work in the United States during the rehearsal and performance periods.

You do not need to be a union member to audition, although Lyric employs its professional chorus under an American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) contract and pays competitive wages.

Rehearsal and Performance Period:

The 2025/26 performance season runs from October 11 through November 30, 2025 (rehearsals begin in August), and January 5 through April 19, 2026. A full tentative rehearsal and performance schedule will be provided before rehearsals commence.

Equal Opportunity Employer Statement: Lyric Opera of Chicago is committed to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, national origin, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, parental status, socio-economic status, veteran status, or any other status protected by applicable federal, state, or local laws. We strongly encourage individuals of all backgrounds to apply.

