Lyric Opera Circle to Present Annual Lyric Opera Ball Spring 2026

The 2026 Lyric Opera Ball: A Modern Masquerade will take place on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 6:00 pm at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown. Held annually since 1987, the Lyric Opera Ball—presented by the Lyric Opera Circle—raises money to enhance the visibility and support of Lyric Opera of Kansas City and its mission.

A Modern Masquerade, the 2026 Lyric Opera Ball, embraces the timeless mystique of the masquerade, reimagined with a contemporary twist. This festive evening of music, mystery, and magnificence supports world-class productions, educational programs, and community engagement initiatives at Lyric Opera of Kansas City.

The honorary chairs for this signature event are Jim and Diana Cusser. Sponsorship levels range from $875 to $75,000 and include a variety of benefits. All sponsorship levels include an invitation to the Benefactor Party at VOO Lounge. Individual ball tickets are $350.

The evening includes a cocktail hour and silent auction with curated experiences, a multi-course dinner, and a program featuring performances by Lyric Opera’s Resident Artists—Mikayla Lynn Hatfield, Christina Grohowski, David Pelino, and Alex Smith accompanied by pianist Inkyo Hong—as well as remarks by Lyric Opera General Director and CEO, Deborah Sandler Kemper, and additional comments by Lyric Opera Circle President, Peggy Beal.