Lookingglass To Stream Mary Zimmerman's THE STEADFAST TIN SOLDIER

Running December 1-27, 2020.

Lookingglass Theatre Company presents the holiday stream of Ensemble Member Mary Zimmerman's The Steadfast Tin Soldier. Experience Chicago's beloved holiday tradition with your family this holiday season, as the production streams into your home this December! Based on Hans Christian Andersen's story about a little tin soldier who never gives up, this production is a gorgeous spectacle of music and movement that is perfect for the whole family.

Online access to the production is $25 and includes Livestream and On Demand. An Opening Night Livestream will take place December 1, 2020 at 6:30PM Central. Opening night is $75 and includes a pre-show event with live music hosted by Ensemble Member Kasey Foster, who plays the Ballerina in The Steadfast Tin Soldier. Following the show, Artistic Producer Kareem Bandealy will host a Q&A with Adaptor/Director and Ensemble Member Mary Zimmerman, Co-Sound Designer, Composer and Ensemble Member Andre Pluess, and Costume Designer Ana Kuzmanic.

Tickets are on sale now at www.lookingglasstheatre.org.

The cast of the Steadfast Tin Soldier features Ensemble Members Kasey Foster (Ballerina) and Anthony Irons (Goblin), with Joe Dempsey (Nursemaid), John Gregorio (Rat), and Alex Stein (Steadfast Tin Soldier).

Original music for The Steadfast Tin Soldier is composed by Ensemble Member Andre Pluess and Amanda Dehnert. Musicians include Leandro López Várady (Music Director/Piano), Greg Hirte (Violin), Juan Horie (Cello), and Constance Volk (Flutes).

The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (scenic design), Ana Kuzmanic (costume design), TJ Gerckens (lighting design), Ensemble Member Andre Pluess and Christopher M. LaPorte (sound design), Leandro López Várady (associate arranger), Ensemble Member Tracy Walsh (choreography), Ensemble Member Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi (circus choreography), Chicago Puppet Studio (puppet design), Amanda Herrmann (properties),Rigability Inc. (rigging design), Katrina Herrmann (stage manager) and Liz Anne Larsen (assistant stage manager). The production was filmed in 2019 by HMS Media.

"I'm very glad that our little Tin Soldier managed to march his way into the hearts of so many, and that he'll be coming back again in the Holiday season steadfast as ever. We wanted to make something that was visually and emotionally overpowering-as well as very funny-and do that with no spoken language at all," says Mary Zimmerman. "I'm thrilled that people of all ages and from around the world will be able to watch the show and feel it all the same, no English required. I think the silence of the characters-and the beautiful music that accompanies their adventures-allows older members of the audience to fall into a private, younger part of themselves; and for children, they are watching something in the manner they are used to: gathering up the story through the intensity of their earnest attention, through their intelligence which has no words."

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You