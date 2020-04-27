Lookingglass Theatre Presents New Digital Offerings

Lookingglass Theatre Company presents Keeping Curious, a new lineup of programming free to all audiences.

While Coronavirus keeps theaters closed and audiences apart, Lookingglass Theatre has developed a whole host of free digital offerings presented by Lookingglass Ensemble Members and Artistic Associates, including a new weekly podcast, a virtual yoga class, and exclusive performances.

The Infinite Room Podcast



The new weekly podcast is dedicated to theater, storytelling and their places in the world. In each episode, Lookingglass artists will ask themselves and others Big Questions-about art and theatre and the planet we live on; we'll engage in frank conversation-sometimes serious, sometimes decidedly not-about the stories we tell, why and how we tell them, and how they intersect with our city, our country, and our world.

New podcasts will be added weekly and can be found at: https://lookingglasstheatre.org/the-infinite-room-podcast/ or wherever you get your podcasts.

Episode 001: Her Honor Jane Byrne and the Past, Present and Future of Public Housing

A playwright, an activist, and a non-profit leader walk into The Infinite Room and talk about the intersection of art and politics, and the way radical imagination can lead to real change. Guests include: J. Nicole Brooks, Lookingglass Ensemble Member, playwright and director of Her Honor Jane Byrne, J.R. Fleming, former Cabrini-Green resident, co-founder and director of the Chicago Anti-Eviction Campaign, and Lisa Yun Lee, Executive Director of the National Public Housing Museum.

Episode 002: Epic Adventures on Small Stages: David Catlin, Mary Zimmerman, and Why The World's Great Stories Are More Relevant Than Ever

Great stories from around the globe and across millennia have found their way to the Lookingglass stage, comprising almost half of the company's world-premieres. Hear Ensemble Members David Catlin and Mary Zimmerman talk about what stories draw them in, how they imagine and create them onstage, and why they think these stories, and our need to hear them, aren't going anywhere any time soon.

Episode 003: Gimme Shelter: Lookingglass Theatre and The Chicago Help Initiative

Mr. Rogers told us when things are hard to "look for the helper." The Chicago Help Initiative has been bringing people experiencing hunger and homelessness to every show at Lookingglass for three years running. Hear Chicago Help Initiative Founder Jacqueline Hayes, Arts and Culture Coordinator Susan Gold, and member of the Arts and Culture group John Riley talk with Lookingglass Ensemble Member and Director of Community Engagement Andy White about the bare necessities: food, shelter, and yes-theater.

Lookingglass Live



Join Lookingglass Teaching Artists via Facebook Live on Tuesdays at noon for a free 15-minute live workshop. The first edition of Lookingglass Live, still available on the Lookingglass Facebook page, features teaching artist and Lookingglass favorite Adeoye as he provides an introduction to yoga for beginners in a 15-minute guided class. The second installment features Micah Figueroa leading a physical comedy workshop for all ages.

Watch at: https://www.facebook.com/lookingglasstheatre/

Through the Lookingglass

Step Through the Lookingglass and view timely poetry, stories, and songs Lookingglass Ensemble Members and Artistic Associates have filmed at home, aiming to provide hope, meaning, and fulfillment in this season.

Watch at: https://www.facebook.com/watch/lookingglasstheatre/





