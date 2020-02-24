Locked Into Vacancy Presents: KISS ME I'M LIVERISH!

Locked Into Vacancy Entertainment will perform their next series of LIVE podcasts in March. LIVE Presents: Kiss Me, I'm LIVErish! will take place on Sunday, March 15th at 7:30p.m., at Stage 773 in the Cab Theater.

Locked Into Vacancy Entertainment (LIVE) is a theatrical podcast company based in Chicago, IL. An audio variety show in the style of old-time radio, LIVE features original stories, larger-than-life characters, live Foley and sound effects, songs, and audience participation. Being a member of LIVE's audience makes you a member of the show, as all performances are recorded with your participation and reactions for the online podcast. Past performances are available online as 30-minute recorded podcasts, so you can listen to your favorite stories again and again.

Kiss Me, I'm LIVErish! will be LIVE's 2nd show of its 2020 monthly radio series. The evening's serials include a brand new episode of Generic Hospital, written by Andrew Huttel and directed by Tony Pellegrino. When a high profile celebrity chef visits the staff of Generic Hospital for some not so routine surgery, they are all sworn to secrecy. But will they be able to keep it all under wraps? Find out in The Very Special Episode! The second serial of the evening will be Thultak: Wandering Barbarian, written by Rob McLemore and directed by Shane Hill. It's the heist to end all heists and only the best of the best will be able to pull it off. Unfortunately for Thultak and Turnip, they'll have to work with whomever and whatever they can find. Will they be able to pull it off? You'll just have to see for yourselves in Turnip's Seven and a Half! The evening will also include many wonderful commercials from some of our fine "sponsors" as well as our wildly popular mid show raffle.

To purchase tickets to LIVE's Kiss Me, I'm LIVErish!, visit Stage 773's website, or call their box office at 773-327-5252. Information about all past and future productions, including the podcasted recordings of past performances, is available online at www.lockedintovacancy.com.

VENUE: Stage 773 Cab Theater, 1225 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago, IL. 60657

DATE & TIME: Sunday March 15th @7:30 PM

TICKETS: $15 - Available online or at the door

CONTACT: Jennifer Walden, Managing Director

CONTACT INFO: jen@lockedintovacancy.com

Locked Into Vacancy Entertainment* www.lockedintovacancy.com





