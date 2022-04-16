Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church Announces Seventh Annual Spring Concert

Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church is delighted to announce their Seventh Annual Spring Concert, W.A. Mozart's Requiem, coming this May 14th at 7 PM CST.

Mozart's Requiem is an iconic musical work, one that combines the forces of a full choir and orchestra. The work has been shrouded in mystery, which makes it all the more emotionally-stirring and fascinating. The passionate setting of the text and the interwoven complexities of the orchestral lines make this one of the most beloved works in the classical world.

Now, Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church has created a condensed concert version of this musical masterpiece, featuring the combined talents of both professional and volunteer musicians from across Chicago. This massive project is the Church's largest concert to date, and will act as a memorial dedication for the thousands of lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

This musical celebration will be led by Cathy O'Shaughnessy, Conductor, and will feature local soloists Susan Nelson and Elizabeth Schuman, sopranos, Dennis Kalup and Jonathan Zeng, tenors, Beena David and Suzanne Rovani, altos, and Will Esch and Chungers Kim, basses.

The event is free and open to the public, with a suggested donation of $15. There will be a short community gathering and reception following the event. Parking is available for $6 at Lurie Children's Hospital Outpatient Clinic at 2515 N Clark St; please be sure to pick up a chaser ticket at the event.

Covid policy: All patrons are advised to wear masks during the performance. All performers and musicians are fully vaccinated and will be tested prior to and on the day of the performance, and will be performing unmasked. Can't make it to the live event?? LPPC will be offering a digital-viewing format later this month for viewers to comfortably enjoy this evening of healing and support.

Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church is located at 600 W Fullerton Parkway. Be sure to follow LPPC's website, Facebook and Instagram to keep up with all of the upcoming projects and performances.