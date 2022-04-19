Light And Sound Productions Presents The World Premiere Of SEVEN DAYS AT SEA At The Edge Theater

Light and Sound Productions has announced the world premiere of Seven Days at Sea, written by Martha Hansen and directed by Margaret Knapp, May 19 - June 5, at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway Street. Press opening is Friday, May 20 at 7 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $40 and are on sale now at LightAndSoundProductions.org.

Five older women's lives intersect on a lesbian cruise ship. While on the cruise, the women confront truths about themselves and each other reflecting a journey through age, illness and renewed sexuality. This show is recommended for mature audiences.

"I wrote this, my first play, as I feel older women's voices are rarely heard and it has been a humbling experience. As one friend suggested, it's like building a plane while flying," said Hansen. "I am learning about the complexity of bringing a production to life with its myriad pieces and learning from all the people I have been in contact with, especially the Chicago artistic community. On days I've felt I might not be able to go on, their enthusiasm and encouragement have buoyed me up and allowed me to continue to complete this play."

The Seven Days at Sea cast includes Judi Schindler, (Cora); Millie Hurley, (Teresa); Martha Hansen, (Bailey); Adrianne Cury, (Audrey); Stacie Doublin, (Gloria); Patricia Kelly, (understudy Bailey/Audrey),Melissa Van Kersen, (understudy Teresa/Gloria) and Patricia Tinsley, (understudy Cora).

The Seven Days at Sea production team includes: Margaret Knapp, (director/dramaturg); Rebekah Fowler, (assistant director); Michelle Lilly, (set designer); Jessica Neill, (lighting designer); Joyce Ciesil, (sound designer); Christina Leinicke, (costume designer); Laura Sturm, (intimacy director); Jennifer Lazarevic, (prop designer), Ellen O'Keefe, (production manager); Marc Carmen, (stage manager); Lindsey Chidester (assistant stage manager); Emily Kneer (scenic crew) and Colleen Schuldeis (scenic crew).

ABOUT MARTHA HANSEN, playwright and actor

Seven Days at Sea is the first play Martha Hansen has written. Her Chicago acting credits include Superior Donuts (Mary Arrchie Theatre u/s with performances), Moon Over Buffalo, ER, The Games Afoot (Jedlicka Performing Arts Center), American Beauty Shop (Chicago Dramatists u/s), Steel Magnolias (Ignite Theater), Everything In Between (Dandelion Theater) and Minutes and Seconds (Rhinofest).

Margaret Knapp's directing credits include Foxfinder by Dawn King for Interrobang Theater Project which was nominated for seven Jeff Awards including Best Director and Best Production and won two (Best original music and best scenic design). Other directing credits include Uncle Vanya, Honey Brown Eyes, The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow, Rhinoceros, Museum by Tina Howe, and Twelfth Night. Knapp has functioned as a literary manager and dramaturg for various projects around Chicago. A proud Equity actor since 1992, she has acted at theaters in the Midwest such as the Apollo here in Chicago, Drury Lane-Oakbrook, the Kansas City Rep and Unicorn Theater in Kansas City, Missouri, and The Human Race Theater in Dayton, Ohio. Knapp also teaches speech, acting and comparative literature at various colleges in Illinois.

Light and Sound Productions is proud to announce the world premiere of Seven Days at Sea, written by Martha Hansen and directed by Margaret Knapp, May 19 - June 5, at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway Street. Press opening is Friday, May 20 at 7 p.m. . The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $40 and are on sale at LightAndSoundProductions.org.

## #