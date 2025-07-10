League of Chicago Theatres to Host 2025 Spotlight Gala in August

The League of Chicago Theatres will present the 2025 Spotlight Gala, A Night Under the Big Top – A Whimsical Affair for the Theatre Kid in You. This annual event celebrating Chicago theatre will be held Monday, August 4, 6pm-8pm at Teatro ZinZanni.



Set against the backdrop of Teatro ZinZanni’s stunning venue, the evening will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, live entertainment, and special tributes to those who make our theatre landscape thrive. Proceeds from the Spotlight Gala will directly support the League’s ongoing efforts to enhance the art of theatre in Chicago through audience development, professional development, and support services for theatres and theatre professionals.



“This year’s Gala promises to be a night of celebration and community. Under the gorgeous antique Spiegeltent Teatro Zin Zanni, this inclusive event will bring out the theater kid in all of us while honoring some of the brightest contributors to the Chicago theatre community,” comments League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Marissa Lynn Jones.



The Chicago theatre community will honor Henry Godinez with the Lifetime Achievement Award, About Face Theatre with the Artistic Excellence Award, and the Chicago Green Theatre Alliance with the Tribute Award.



The Broadway In Chicago Backstage Champion Award, recognizing the contributions of an unsung, behind-the-scenes hero, will be announced at the event. The award carries a $1000 award.



The winners of the Broadway In Chicago Backstage Champion Award will be announced and will be presented at the event. Nominated by a committee of industry professionals, educators and League of Chicago Theatres board members, five finalists are selected each year, and from those, a majority vote from the League membership determines the winner. Broadway In Chicago provides a $5,000 cash prize. Previous award recipients include: Broken Nose Theatre, Route 66 Theatre Company, Sideshow Theatre Company, Jackalope Theatre Company, Oracle Productions, The House Theatre of Chicago, Silk Road Theatre Project (now Silk Road Rising), the side project, Steep Theatre, The New Colony, Theatre Seven of Chicago and 16th Street Theater.

