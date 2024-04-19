Lea Delaria And Judy Gold Announce Dates Join BIG GAY CABARET At Mercury Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Big Gay Cabaret Series presented by Ginger Minj announces performance dates for Lea Delaria and Judy Gold. Previously announced events include performances by Miz Cracker, Danny Franzese, Alexandra Billings/Honey West, and Claybourne Elder. The Big Gay Cabaret is a monthly series at Venus Cabaret Theater, located at 3745 N. Southport Ave.

Tickets are available at www.mercurytheaterchicago.com or www.biggaycabaret.com.

The Big Gay Cabaret focuses on LGBTQIA+ performers celebrating all aspects of the queer community, from Hollywood and Broadway to local Chicago talent. The Cabaret will feature well known singers, drag performers, comedians, musicians and more.

LEA DELARIA

Friday/Saturday July 19 & 20 at 8pm and Sunday July 21 at 5pm

Tickets are $55/$65

Post Meet & Greet an additional $25.

Lea Delaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America and is an accomplished Jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo’ from Orange is the New Black (3 SAG Awards). Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She most recently starred in the Off-Broadway Revival of Tennessee Williams' play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include East New York, The Blacklist, Physical, Reprisal, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Shameless, and Broad City. Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

JUDY GOLD

Friday/Saturday November 8 & 9 at 8pm and Sunday November 10 at 5pm

Tickets are $45/$55

Post Meet & Greet an additional $25.

Judy Gold has had stand-up specials on HBO, Comedy Central and LOGO. She was a part of Netflix's Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration. She is the author of Yes I Can Say That: When They Come For The Comedians, We Are All In Trouble, a critically acclaimed book about free speech and cancel culture which debuted as the number one comedy release on Amazon and was featured in the New York Times Book Review. Judy is also host of the hit podcast, Kill Me Now with Judy Gold. You can also check out her website, JudyGold.com or follow her on Twitter, Instagram or Tik Tok - @jewdygold

Previously announced:

MIZ CRACKER

Friday/Saturday May 10 & 11 at 8pm and Sunday May 12 at 5pm

Tickets are $45/$55

Post Show Meet & Greet an additional $25.

Miz Cracker is a New York City drag queen—and a writer, foodie, and comedienne. She launched her drag career in 2011 while participating in marches for marriage equality in Times Square. She went on to compete in “RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Ten,” landing a spot in the top five and becoming a fan favorite. She later appeared in “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season Five,” landing a spot in the top 3. Today, she tours the world with her one woman shows; delights fans on her YouTube channel; lectures on drag at top universities; writes for publications like Slate, ArtForum, Vice and GQ; and engages nearly 1.5 million followers across social media. She recently completed a summer residency in Provincetown, Massachusetts and is freshly back in NYC following a tour of her one-woman show in Asia.

DANNY FRANZESE

Friday/Saturday June 7 & 8 at 8pm and Sunday June 9 at 5pm

Tickets are $45/$55

Post Show Meet & Greet an additional $25.

Best known for his role as Damian in the film Mean Girls, Daniel Franzese was also the lead of other indie cult classics Bully and I Spit on Your Grave. He was most recently a contestant on “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2,” finishing top 5. Previously, he was a series regular on Mark Gordon's ABC series, Conviction, and prior to that a series regular on the Freeform series RecoveryRoad. Originally from Brooklyn, Daniel has become a well-known proponent and speaker for the LGBT Community. He reached 8 million views on his YouTube video series Sh*t Italian Moms Say. A self-proclaimed momma’s boy, his upbeat high-energy stand-up comedy act captures his amazing and quirky life in the entertainment industry, as well as hilarious stories about his New York parents. His comedy tour Yass! You’re Amazing! as well as his one-man show based off his YouTube Series, Italian Mom Loves You! have toured continentally with shows in Europe as well. He is also the co-host for his faith and sexually affirming podcast Yass, Jesus! which is now a part of World of Wonder in 2023.

ALEXANDRA BILLINGS & HONEY WEST

Friday/Saturday, August 9 & 10 at 8pm

Tickets are $55/$65

Post Meet & Greet an additional $25.

Alexandra Billings is an actress, singer, author, teacher and activist. Alex starred as Madame Morrible in the Broadway production of Wicked, the first trans actor to portray the role. She previously starred on Broadway in Manhattan Theatre Club’s The Nap at the Samuel J. Friedman Theater. Ben Brantley of the New York Times called her performance “a sensational Broadway debut” and “a marvel of glamorous menace.”

Alexandra starred in the Amazon television series “The Peripheral”, and in the award-winning “Transparent.” She has been a recurring guest star on “The Conners,” “Never Have I Ever,” and many other television series. She stars in and is the Executive Producer of the upcoming feature film release Queen Tut, for which she has been nominated for Best Lead Actress/Comedy by the Canadian Film Awards. She will Executive Produce and star in the A&E limited series Liz, the story of Elizabeth Carmichael, creator of the ill-fated 3-wheeled car the Dale. Ms. Billings was honored to receive the Visibility Award from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). She is the recipient of five After Dark Awards and a Joseph Jefferson Award. She moderated a panel during Transgender Awareness Month at the Obama White House; she won the TPA Award, The Rainbow Spirit Award, and was inducted into the Gay and Lesbian Hall of Fame in Chicago.

Her autobiographical memoir This Time for Me is published by Amazon Books. Alex is a Professor of Theater at USC. She is a Viewpoints Associate at Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

Honey West can be seen in the upcoming A Little Night Muisc as Madam Armfeldt at Theo Ubique. Before that in CLUE and as Bernadette in Priscilla Queen of the Desert at Mercury Theater Chicago, the role she previously received a Jeff Nomination for best supporting actress in addition to a best actress award from BroadwayWorld .com. La Cage Aux Folles as Jacqueline, U/S Albin at Music Theater Works, Danni in Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn at Drury Lane Theater and Mrs. Cratchit and Electra in Gypsy at Porchlight Music Theater. She stared in Dirtydreams of a Clean-Cut Kid, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, Diva Diaries, Jerry’s Girls, Tony and Tony’s Wedding, As You Like It, and Pussy on the House, for which she received a Best Actress Award from BroadwayWorld.com. She was a 2012 inductee into the “Chicago Gay and Lesbian Hall of Fame”. Currently she is working on a new Cabaret Act, and an autobiographical one woman show. She also landed a co-starring role on FOX, PROVEN INNOCENT.

CLAYBOURNE ELDER

Friday/Saturday October 11 & 12 at 8pm and Sunday October 13 at 5pm

Tickets are $45/$55

Post Meet & Greet an additional $25.

Claybourne Elder currently plays John Adams on HBO’s hit series The Gilded Age and was most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company starring Patti Lupone. He is a Grammy, Screen Actors Guild Award, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominee and is known for his performances on Broadway in Bonnie and Clyde, Sunday in the Park with George, Torch Song and Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl. He began his career originating the role of Hollis in Sondheim’s Road Show, he also originated the role of Ollie in Tennessee William’s One Arm. Other credits include: Do I Hear A Waltz at City Center, Allegro at Classic Stage, Two by Two (Starring Jason Alexander), Venice at the Public Theatre, Georgio in Passion, Tony in West Side Story, Joe in Angels in America, Curly in Oklahoma, Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince in Into the Woods, and Gaston in Beauty and the Beast. He also played Pete O’Malley in the CW’s The Carrie Diaries. His solo show has played to sold-out crowds across the country and in London. Recently he launched an initiative called City of Strangers to provide free tickets to Broadway shows for people who might not have the means. They have given away over 3,000 tickets and have gained unexpected attention nationally being featured on This American Life, CBS This Morning and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

For more information and tickets, visit www.biggaycabaret.com